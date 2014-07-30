The 19 Most Outrageous Things Johnny Manziel Has Ever Done

Johnny manziel spring break gronkowski@jmanziel2Johnny Manziel hanging out with Rob Gronkowski this summer.

Johnny Manziel showed up to Cleveland Browns camp and faced an avalanche of questions about his off-the-field life.

After a report that the team was “stunned” by how much he parties, Manziel wouldn’t apologise for his lifestyle.

“I don’t think there’s anything wrong with me going out and having a night life, having a social life,” he told WKYC. “I mean, I am 21 years old, and I do like going out.”

You can’t help but love Johnny Football.

He held a stack of money up to his ear like a phone after getting drafted.

Source: CBS Sports

He drank champagne on an inflatable swan in Austin in June.

He was photographed in Las Vegas with a rolled up twenty-dollar bill.

Source: Busted Coverage

He went wild at Spring Break in Mexico after his freshman year.

Source: Busted Coverage

He taunted an opponent by pretending to sign an autograph in his face ... after being investigated for selling autographs.

He posted a picture with a bunch of money at a casino in Oklahoma while in college.

Source: USA Today

He got kicked out of a frat party when he went to the University of Texas.

Read more about it here >

He wore a Tim Tebow jersey to a different Texas frat party.

Source: Deadspin

He went to Toronto to hang out with Drake and called it the best experience of his 2013 offseason.

NOTE: This is Drake eating pizza with LeBron, not Johnny Manziel

One of his friends dropped out of college to be his manager/assistant, according to ESPN.

Source: ESPN

He went to Vegas for his 21st birthday during finals week. No photos have leaked, but judging by his friends' tweets it seemed like fun.

He had to leave the Manning Passing Academy camp early because he says he 'overslept' and missed a meeting.

Source: SI

He got on TMZ with this flaming kazoo.

Source: TMZ

He went to New Orleans for Super Bowl week and hung out with Rob Gronkowski, which is always dangerous.

He took four classes online in the spring semester instead of regular ones.

Source: USA Today

He sat courtside at a Heat-Mavericks game in Dallas, and the announcers openly wondered how he got the seats.

He tweeted that he couldn't wait to leave college.

He partied with Rick Ross.

He trolled a person on Twitter by sending them a picture of his Heisman Trophy and saying 'you're that mad bro?'

