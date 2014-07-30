The 19 Most Outrageous Things Johnny Manziel Has Ever Done

Johnny Manziel showed up to Cleveland Browns camp and faced an avalanche of questions about his off-the-field life.
After a report that the team was “stunned” by how much he parties, Manziel wouldn’t apologise for his lifestyle.
“I don’t think there’s anything wrong with me going out and having a night life, having a social life,” he told WKYC. “I mean, I am 21 years old, and I do like going out.”
You can’t help but love Johnny Football.
Is this latest picture of #Manziel rolling bills in the bathroom the most troubling we've seen so far? pic.twitter.com/uF0KwVYwA4
-- TBD in the AM (@TBDintheAM) July 7, 2014
He taunted an opponent by pretending to sign an autograph in his face ... after being investigated for selling autographs.
He went to Vegas for his 21st birthday during finals week. No photos have leaked, but judging by his friends' tweets it seemed like fun.
He had to leave the Manning Passing Academy camp early because he says he 'overslept' and missed a meeting.
He went to New Orleans for Super Bowl week and hung out with Rob Gronkowski, which is always dangerous.
He sat courtside at a Heat-Mavericks game in Dallas, and the announcers openly wondered how he got the seats.
He trolled a person on Twitter by sending them a picture of his Heisman Trophy and saying 'you're that mad bro?'
