The 19 Most Outrageous Things Johnny Manziel Has Ever Done

@jmanziel2 Johnny Manziel hanging out with Rob Gronkowski this summer.

Johnny Manziel showed up to Cleveland Browns camp and faced an avalanche of questions about his off-the-field life.

After a report that the team was “stunned” by how much he parties, Manziel wouldn’t apologise for his lifestyle.

“I don’t think there’s anything wrong with me going out and having a night life, having a social life,” he told WKYC. “I mean, I am 21 years old, and I do like going out.”

You can’t help but love Johnny Football.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.