Our 8 Biggest Problems With iOS 5

In iOS 5, Apple imposed a new 15MB limit on your Messages app, which includes all of the videos and pictures you've been sending others.

If you hit the limit, you have to spend time emptying out and deleting your texting conversations.

One reader informed us that this 15MB is actually a smaller amount than in previous versions of iOS, so even if you bought the 64GB iPhone 4S, you're stuck with the 15MB limit.

Here's a whole thread filled with people angry about this change.