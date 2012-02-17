The Most Successful Real Estate Agents Of The Year

CORE’s Emily Beare makes the list

The burst of the housing bubble caused a major shift in the real estate market, but one niche segment has remained fairly strong through it all—the ultraluxury segment.

Multimillion-dollar mansion sales were up 25 per cent through the fall, and in New York City, prices on some ultraluxury apartments have recently doubled.



Of course, there’s a particular segment of the realty industry that caters to buyers of mega-mansions.

We wanted to know more about these savvy and successful realtors, so we combed the MLS listings, reached out to real estate industry professionals, and spoke to the brokers themselves to compile a list of realtors who made the biggest single-home sales in the past year.

This isn’t a definitive list. Sales at high price points are often conducted privately, and information on those deals is not made public. In other cases, sales are only listed by brokerage firm.

But we wanted to meet the individuals behind major sales, so we focused only on those realtors whom we could identify, and spoke to many of them about why they were so successful (we’ve also got their best insider tips here).

They’re presented here in alphabetical order.

