The head of Operation Warp Speed told us about his day that starts at 2:30 a.m. and shared his timeline for a coronavirus vaccine in an exclusive interview

David L. Ryan/The Boston Globe/Getty Images Scientist Xinhua Yan works in the lab at Moderna in Cambridge, MA on Feb. 28, 2020.

In coronavirus news, this week brought some promising news around long-term immunity for those who have already had COVID-19.

As Aylin Woodward reports, we now have the best evidence yet that everyone develops long-term coronavirus immunity after infection.

It’s not just about the antibodies – a new study found evidence that people who were infected with COVID-19 developed virus-specific T cells, which can go after the virus should it return.



You can read the full story here>>



Reuters Moncef Slaoui, chief advisor of Operation Warp Speed

The fate of the US plan to get vaccines to Americans rests in the hands of a man who starts his day at 2:30 a.m.

Yes, that sounds way too early to me, too.

It’s one of a number of topics Andrew Dunn covered in his conversation with Moncef Slaoui, the former pharmaceutical exec who’s charged with bringing hundreds of millions of doses of coronavirus vaccines to Americans via the secretive Operation Warp Speed.

In the course of the rare phone interview, Slaoui shared with Andrew:

To be sure, President Donald Trump has an ambitious goal to get a coronavirus vaccine by January.

Even if he hits that target, it will still be months until you get a vaccine, lining up with what Slaoui told Andrew.

And as a reminder, we’re still going to need effective ways to treat the novel coronavirus, even if we get a vaccine.

Andrew and Aria Bendix teamed up on this incredibly helpful chart of the 9 most promising COVID-19 treatments.



Check it out here.



Want to dive deeper into the conversation between Andrew and Slaoui?

Courtesy of Grapevine Health Dr. Lisa Fitzpatrick, CEO of Grapevine Health, poses for a selfie with children. The photo was taken prior to the coronavirus pandemic.

Now that the Democratic ticket is firmed up, we’ve got the list of the most powerful people advising Joe Biden and Kamala Harris who could shape the future of healthcare if their campaign succeeds.

On that list is Dr. Lisa Fitzpatrick, one of five healthcare policy co-chairs advising Biden.

In July, Kimberly Leonard spent an afternoon shadowing Fitzpatrick as she answered healthcare questions posed by residents of one of DC’s poorest neighbourhoods.

Through the course of her reporting, Kimberly got the inside story of how Fitzpatrick caught the attention of the Biden campaign, and what that might mean for the future of healthcare policy under a Biden administration.





Google; Geisinger Health; Samantha Lee/Business Insider





Blake Dodge and Hugh Langley teamed up to find the 18 leaders at Google Health who are shaping how the company breaks into the $US3.6 trillion healthcare industry.

One of those folks was Dr. Karen DeSalvo, one of Google’s top doctors.

Blake chatted with DeSalvo, and she explained how Google’s coronavirus response is feeding into its long-term plans to reinvent how people get health information.



You can read the full story here>>



Blake and Hugh also have a lil scoop on Google’s sister company Verily, which once expressed interest in virtual-trials startup Science 37.



Science 37, once eyed by Alphabet’s Verily, on Thursday said it had raised an additional $US40 million to push the drug industry decades into the future.



With that, I’ll leave you with the full list of the people you need to know within Google Health.

Reuters FILE PHOTO: Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City

It’s a weird time for the public markets.

For biotech companies, it’s already a record year for initial public offerings, with companies going public much earlier than usual.



Top biotech venture capital investors told Andrew how they’re taking advantage of the market.



Meanwhile, healthcare companies are eyeing alternatives to IPOs in their bids to become publicly traded companies.

Megan Hernbroth has the story on the promises and the pitfalls of SPACs, or special purpose acquisition companies – blank-check companies that have also caught the eye of former House Speaker Paul Ryan.

