Dispensed: Coronavirus hospitalizations are rising again — Healthcare CEOs avoid donations to Trump — Tech titans take on healthcare

Guys, it’s getting serious again. (Though, was it ever not?)

As the above graphic shows, coronavirus case counts are on the rise, and now hospitalizations are too. That could spell trouble for the US healthcare system.

To be sure, we’ve been learning a lot since the early days of the pandemic, both about how to avoid risks and about how to treat the virus.

For instance, the cheap steroid dexamethasone has emerged as a “breakthrough” treatment for some hospitalized patients. But, as Shira Feder and Andrew Dunn report, there may be a small risk in using it in people who don’t need respiratory support.

Here’s hoping that means we won’t see the same rates of hospitalizations and deaths that we saw in New York.

As my colleague Aria Bendix put it: “Just put on a damn mask already, America.”

Meanwhile, Blake Dodge has a comprehensive list of the at-home coronavirus tests that have gotten emergency authorization.

Sanofi; Takeda ; Pfizer; Eli Lilly; Yuqing Liu/Business Insider

Meanwhile, scientists are still racing to develop both new treatments and vaccines for the novel coronavirus. These’ll be key to ending the pandemic.

Andrew has a comprehensive look at the top executives you need to know leading that charge, from the CEOs of Sanofi and GSK, to the key players at Regeneron and Gilead Sciences.





AP Photo/ Evan Vucci President Donald Trump arrives at UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena to speak at a campaign rally, Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020, in Milwaukee.





You won’t find too many healthcare CEOs and other top leaders in the list of donors to President Donald Trump’s reelection campaign.

As Kimberly Leonard reports, most donations are going to House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy – and to Trump’s opponent Joe Biden.

Democrats, for their part, are working on a plan to bolser Obamacare – you can read about the 6 key parts of that bill here. It’s designed to draw a contrast with the Trump administration, which is working to get the law tossed by the Supreme Court.

In donation filings, Kimberly found that CEOs including Gilead CEO Daniel O’Day and Merck CEO Kenneth Frazier donated thousands to House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy’s reelection campaign. McCarthy is a Republican representative from California.





Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images





I probably sound like a broken record at this point: the healthcare industry is ripe for disruption.

If anything, the US response to the pandemic has made that even clearer. And Americans are on the hook for more of their healthcare expenses than they were in the past, leading them to look for cheaper and more convenient options.

Analysts at UBS think a bunch of nontraditional healthcare companies stand to win as Americans get more involved in their healthcare. That includes companies like Walmart, Salesforce, and Samsung. According to UBS, there’s a $US600 billion addressable market available.

Relatedly, Blake took a look at the healthcare strategies of tech giants Amazon, Apple, Facebook, Google, and Microsoft.

The presentations biotech and digital health startups used to raise millions



Over the last week, we got our hands on the presentations startups used to raise recent funding rounds across the healthcare industry:

