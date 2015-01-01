Here's What It Takes To Fire The Biggest Gun On The USS Barry

Robert Johnson — Business Insider The USS Barry’s 5-inch gun during a live fire exercise off the US Atlantic Coast

When I hauled myself aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer USS Barry, one of the first things I was shown was the ship’s 5-inch, 127mm gun.

“This is how the Barry pays its bills,” the ensign showing me around said.

What she meant was that even though the Barry carries an array of missiles including Tomahawks, SM-2s, and SM-3s, among others, the 5-inch is the weapon of choice when engaging any surface, air, or shore targets.

Loaded with an assortment of devastating rounds the gun can pound out its 20-projectile magazine in about a minute while maintaining pinpoint accuracy through computerized targeting.

The crew of the USS Barry allowed me to poke around into all aspects of the 5-inch weapon, allowing me to explore deep in the ship’s magazine, as well as the firing room.

What goes into making this gun so devastating may surprise you.

This post was originally reported, written, and produced by Robert Johnson

