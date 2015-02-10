RANKED: The most generous people in tech in 2014

The tech industry generates a lot of money for its leaders. But a lot of those leaders do give back to society.
According to a new list by the Chronicle of Philanthropy, a D.C.-based newspaper that covers charities and nonprofits, tech entrepreneurs donated a total of $US4.6 billion last year, accounting for nearly half of the $US9.8 billion donated by the top 50 givers in America.
Here are the 12 tech entrepreneurs who made the list.
Title: Cofounder of Qualcomm
Net worth: $US1.8 billion
Age: 81
Total amount donated in 2014: $US101.6 million
Top beneficiaries: Joan and Irwin Jacobs Fund at the Jewish Community Foundation of San Diego; Jacobs Medical Center at the University of California at San Diego; High Tech High Foundation
Title: Chairman Emeritus of Cisco (former CEO)
Net worth: $US1.2 billion
Age: 81
Total amount donated in 2014: $US102 million
Top beneficiaries: University of Wisconsin at Madison; the Wisconsin Technology Initiative for programs in Wisconsin public elementary, middle, and high schools; other education, environmental, and human-services groups
Title: Owner of LA Clippers (former Microsoft CEO)
Net worth: $US21 billion
Age: 58
Total amount donated in 2014: $US110 million
Top beneficiaries: Harvard University; University of Oregon
Title: Salesforce founder and CEO
Net worth: $US3.2 billion
Age: 50
Total amount donated in 2014: $US154 million
Top beneficiaries: University of California at San Francisco Benioff Children's Hospital; California Endowment for legal representation, trauma counseling, and other services for unaccompanied children in California who have emigrated from Central American countries
Title: Google cofounder and CEO
Net worth: $US29.3 billion
Age: 41
Total amount donated in 2014: $US177.3 million
Top beneficiaries: Carl Victor Page Memorial Foundation
Title: Founder and chairman of eBay; founder of First Look Media
Net worth: $US7.8 billion
Age: 47
Total amount donated in 2014: $US180 million
Top beneficiaries: Democracy Fund; HopeLab; Humanity United; Omidyar Network; Ulupono Initiative
Title: Microsoft cofounder; founder of investment firm Vulcan
Net worth: $US17 billion
Age: 62
Total amount donated in 2014: $US298 million
Top beneficiaries: Paul G. Allen Family Foundation; Allen Institute for Cell Science
Title: Founder and CEO of GoPro
Net worth: $US2.4 billion
Age: 39
Total amount donated in 2014: $US500 million
Top beneficiaries: Silicon Valley Community Foundation
Title: Cofounder of Napster; former president of Facebook
Net worth: $US2.9 billion
Age: 35
Total amount donated in 2014: $US550 million
Top beneficiaries: Sean N. Parker Foundation; Sean Parker Foundation Donor Advised Fund at Fidelity Charitable Gift Fund
Title: Cofounder of WhatsApp
Net worth: $US7.1 billion
Age: 38
Total amount donated in 2014: $US556 million
Top beneficiaries: Silicon Valley Community Foundation
The Facebook founder and CEO has donated a lot to charity -- in 2013, he was number one on this list with $US992 million, and earlier in 2015 he donated $US75 million to San Francisco General Hospital, which will be renamed after him. But he did not make the 2014 top 50 list.
