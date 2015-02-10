RANKED: The most generous people in tech in 2014

AP Steve Ballmer and Bill Gates

The tech industry generates a lot of money for its leaders. But a lot of those leaders do give back to society.

According to a new list by the Chronicle of Philanthropy, a D.C.-based newspaper that covers charities and nonprofits, tech entrepreneurs donated a total of $US4.6 billion last year, accounting for nearly half of the $US9.8 billion donated by the top 50 givers in America.

Here are the 12 tech entrepreneurs who made the list.

#12 Irwin Jacobs, donated $101.6 million Qualcomm cofounder Irwin Jacobs Title: Cofounder of Qualcomm Net worth: $US1.8 billion Age: 81 Total amount donated in 2014: $US101.6 million Top beneficiaries: Joan and Irwin Jacobs Fund at the Jewish Community Foundation of San Diego; Jacobs Medical Center at the University of California at San Diego; High Tech High Foundation #11 John Morgridge, $102 million Cisco Chairman Emeritus John Morgridge Title: Chairman Emeritus of Cisco (former CEO) Net worth: $US1.2 billion Age: 81 Total amount donated in 2014: $US102 million Top beneficiaries: University of Wisconsin at Madison; the Wisconsin Technology Initiative for programs in Wisconsin public elementary, middle, and high schools; other education, environmental, and human-services groups #10 Steve Ballmer, $110 million LA Clippers owner Steve Ballmer Title: Owner of LA Clippers (former Microsoft CEO) Net worth: $US21 billion Age: 58 Total amount donated in 2014: $US110 million Top beneficiaries: Harvard University; University of Oregon #9 Marc Benioff, $154 million Salesforce.com CEO Marc Benioff Title: Salesforce founder and CEO Net worth: $US3.2 billion Age: 50 Total amount donated in 2014: $US154 million Top beneficiaries: University of California at San Francisco Benioff Children's Hospital; California Endowment for legal representation, trauma counseling, and other services for unaccompanied children in California who have emigrated from Central American countries #8 Larry Page, $177.3 million Google co-founder Larry Page Title: Google cofounder and CEO Net worth: $US29.3 billion Age: 41 Total amount donated in 2014: $US177.3 million Top beneficiaries: Carl Victor Page Memorial Foundation #7 Pierre Omidyar, $180 million eBay founder and chairman Pierre Omidyar Title: Founder and chairman of eBay; founder of First Look Media Net worth: $US7.8 billion Age: 47 Total amount donated in 2014: $US180 million Top beneficiaries: Democracy Fund; HopeLab; Humanity United; Omidyar Network; Ulupono Initiative #6 Paul Allen, $298 million Microsoft cofounder Paul Allen Title: Microsoft cofounder; founder of investment firm Vulcan Net worth: $US17 billion Age: 62 Total amount donated in 2014: $US298 million Top beneficiaries: Paul G. Allen Family Foundation; Allen Institute for Cell Science #5 Sergey Brin, $382.3 million Google cofounder Sergey Brin Title: Cofounder of Google; Director of Special Projects at Google Net worth: $US28.8 billion Age: 41 Total amount donated in 2014: $US382.8 million Top beneficiaries: Brin Wojcicki Foundation #4 Nicholas Woodman, $500 million GoPro founder Nicholas Woodman Title: Founder and CEO of GoPro Net worth: $US2.4 billion Age: 39 Total amount donated in 2014: $US500 million Top beneficiaries: Silicon Valley Community Foundation #3 Sean Parker, $550 million Sean Parker was Facebook's first president. Title: Cofounder of Napster; former president of Facebook Net worth: $US2.9 billion Age: 35 Total amount donated in 2014: $US550 million Top beneficiaries: Sean N. Parker Foundation; Sean Parker Foundation Donor Advised Fund at Fidelity Charitable Gift Fund #2 Jan Koum, $556 million WhatsApp cofounder Jan Koum Title: Cofounder of WhatsApp Net worth: $US7.1 billion Age: 38 Total amount donated in 2014: $US556 million Top beneficiaries: Silicon Valley Community Foundation #1 Bill Gates, $1.5 billion Cofounder of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Title: Cofounder of Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation; Cofounder and ex-CEO of Microsoft Net worth: $US78.7 billion Age: 59 Total amount donated in 2014: $US1.5 billion Top beneficiaries: Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation What about Mark Zuckerberg? Facebook founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg The Facebook founder and CEO has donated a lot to charity -- in 2013, he was number one on this list with $US992 million, and earlier in 2015 he donated $US75 million to San Francisco General Hospital, which will be renamed after him. But he did not make the 2014 top 50 list.

