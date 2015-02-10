RANKED: The most generous people in tech in 2014

Eugene Kim
Steve Ballmer Bill GatesAPSteve Ballmer and Bill Gates

The tech industry generates a lot of money for its leaders. But a lot of those leaders do give back to society.

According to a new list by the Chronicle of Philanthropy, a D.C.-based newspaper that covers charities and nonprofits, tech entrepreneurs donated a total of $US4.6 billion last year, accounting for nearly half of the $US9.8 billion donated by the top 50 givers in America.

Here are the 12 tech entrepreneurs who made the list.

#12 Irwin Jacobs, donated $101.6 million

Qualcomm cofounder Irwin Jacobs

Title: Cofounder of Qualcomm

Net worth: $US1.8 billion

Age: 81

Total amount donated in 2014: $US101.6 million

Top beneficiaries: Joan and Irwin Jacobs Fund at the Jewish Community Foundation of San Diego; Jacobs Medical Center at the University of California at San Diego; High Tech High Foundation

#11 John Morgridge, $102 million

Cisco Chairman Emeritus John Morgridge

Title: Chairman Emeritus of Cisco (former CEO)

Net worth: $US1.2 billion

Age: 81

Total amount donated in 2014: $US102 million

Top beneficiaries: University of Wisconsin at Madison; the Wisconsin Technology Initiative for programs in Wisconsin public elementary, middle, and high schools; other education, environmental, and human-services groups

#10 Steve Ballmer, $110 million

LA Clippers owner Steve Ballmer

Title: Owner of LA Clippers (former Microsoft CEO)

Net worth: $US21 billion

Age: 58

Total amount donated in 2014: $US110 million

Top beneficiaries: Harvard University; University of Oregon

#9 Marc Benioff, $154 million

Salesforce.com CEO Marc Benioff

Title: Salesforce founder and CEO

Net worth: $US3.2 billion

Age: 50

Total amount donated in 2014: $US154 million

Top beneficiaries: University of California at San Francisco Benioff Children's Hospital; California Endowment for legal representation, trauma counseling, and other services for unaccompanied children in California who have emigrated from Central American countries

#8 Larry Page, $177.3 million

Google co-founder Larry Page

Title: Google cofounder and CEO

Net worth: $US29.3 billion

Age: 41

Total amount donated in 2014: $US177.3 million

Top beneficiaries: Carl Victor Page Memorial Foundation

#7 Pierre Omidyar, $180 million

eBay founder and chairman Pierre Omidyar

Title: Founder and chairman of eBay; founder of First Look Media

Net worth: $US7.8 billion

Age: 47

Total amount donated in 2014: $US180 million

Top beneficiaries: Democracy Fund; HopeLab; Humanity United; Omidyar Network; Ulupono Initiative

#6 Paul Allen, $298 million

Microsoft cofounder Paul Allen

Title: Microsoft cofounder; founder of investment firm Vulcan

Net worth: $US17 billion

Age: 62

Total amount donated in 2014: $US298 million

Top beneficiaries: Paul G. Allen Family Foundation; Allen Institute for Cell Science

#5 Sergey Brin, $382.3 million

Google cofounder Sergey Brin

Title: Cofounder of Google; Director of Special Projects at Google

Net worth: $US28.8 billion

Age: 41

Total amount donated in 2014: $US382.8 million

Top beneficiaries: Brin Wojcicki Foundation

#4 Nicholas Woodman, $500 million

GoPro founder Nicholas Woodman

Title: Founder and CEO of GoPro

Net worth: $US2.4 billion

Age: 39

Total amount donated in 2014: $US500 million

Top beneficiaries: Silicon Valley Community Foundation

#3 Sean Parker, $550 million

Sean Parker was Facebook's first president.

Title: Cofounder of Napster; former president of Facebook

Net worth: $US2.9 billion

Age: 35

Total amount donated in 2014: $US550 million

Top beneficiaries: Sean N. Parker Foundation; Sean Parker Foundation Donor Advised Fund at Fidelity Charitable Gift Fund

#2 Jan Koum, $556 million

WhatsApp cofounder Jan Koum

Title: Cofounder of WhatsApp

Net worth: $US7.1 billion

Age: 38

Total amount donated in 2014: $US556 million

Top beneficiaries: Silicon Valley Community Foundation

#1 Bill Gates, $1.5 billion

Cofounder of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation

Title: Cofounder of Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation; Cofounder and ex-CEO of Microsoft

Net worth: $US78.7 billion

Age: 59

Total amount donated in 2014: $US1.5 billion

Top beneficiaries: Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation

What about Mark Zuckerberg?

Facebook founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg

The Facebook founder and CEO has donated a lot to charity -- in 2013, he was number one on this list with $US992 million, and earlier in 2015 he donated $US75 million to San Francisco General Hospital, which will be renamed after him. But he did not make the 2014 top 50 list.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.