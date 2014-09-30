Mark Zuckerberg Made More Money Than Any Other American This Year

Justin Sullivan/Getty Mark Zuckerberg’s fortune climbed $US15 billion in the last year.

The 2014 Forbes 400, an annual ranking of the 400 wealthiest Americans, launched Monday. One thing’s certain: The rich keep getting richer.

Mark Zuckerberg, the 30-year-old cofounder and CEO of Facebook, became the 11th richest person in the U.S., with a net worth of $US34 billion. The Zuck also scored the title of “biggest gainer” in 2014, pocketing an additional $US15 billion since last year.

His placement atop this list continues a winning streak of sorts for the CEO, whose net worth has more than tripled over the past two years, according to Forbes’ Katia Savchuk. His soaring fortune is in part thanks to Facebook’s recovery from its disappointing IPO in 2012. Shares of the $US200 billion company have seen a sharp rise in the last year, and in the second quarter of this year.

Yahoo! Finance A two-year look at Facebook’s share price shows that the social network has been on a tear in the last year.

In July, Facebook announced its second quarter revenues were up 67% from the same quarter during the year before. “Even better, 62% of those revenues came from the sale of mobile ads, a business Facebook didn’t enter until 2012, after its IPO,” Business Insider’s Nicholas Carlson reported earlier this month. Its market cap is now larger than Amazon’s and Yahoo’s combined.

The behemoths of tech were all winners this year. The top 10 earners working in the tech industry are collectively 23% richer than last year. Zuckerberg is also now the third richest American working in tech, behind Bill Gates ($81 billion) and Larry Ellison ($50 billion), and followed by Larry Page ($31.5 billion), Sergey Brin ($31 billion), and Jeff Bezos ($30.5 billion).

Andrew Burton/Getty Nick Woodman saw the greatest net worth increase in terms of percentage points.

And while Zuckerberg saw the biggest gain in dollars, GoPro founder Nick Woodman rocketed the most in terms of percentage points. His net worth is up 200% since last year, reaching $US3.9 billion.GoPro, which makes cameras that strap onto bike helmets, surfboards, scuba gear, and more, went public in June.Shares are up a ridiculous 172% as of last week.

Here’s the list of the top 10 dollar-gainers on the 2014 Forbes 400:

