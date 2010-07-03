POP QUIZ: Name The 20 Richest Startup Exits Of The Last 5 Years

Telsa’s $1.5 billion IPO this week delivered one of the biggest exits for a venture backed tech company in the last five years.
Do you know what the biggest was?
Click here to see the answer, as well as the 20 biggest exits in the last five years >
This quiz is based on a thread we saw in Quora.
Hint: The founder of this company worked at Facebook for a few weeks when Facebook was just starting
Steve Chen, and his co-founder Chad Hurley sold YouTube to Google for $1.65 billion in October 2006.
As of July 2009, Zappos became an Amazon company. All it took was $890 million or so. (Tony Hsieh says he had to sell because of the recession, he couldn't provide all the perks for employees he wanted.)
Google shelled out $750 million just to keep AdMob away from Apple. Google announced the purchase in November 2009.
Pure Digital, maker of the Flip, sold itself to Cisco for $650 million in March 2009. With smartphones having HD video now, we think Flip is in trouble.
Yahoo paid $350 million for Zimbra in September 2007. (It never made sense, which is why Yahoo sold it for just over $100 million)
eBay paid $4.1 billion for Skype in September 2005, then sold it September 2009 for $2.75 billion. (Though it held on to 35% of Skype)
