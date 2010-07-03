POP QUIZ: Name The 20 Richest Startup Exits Of The Last 5 Years

Telsa’s $1.5 billion IPO this week delivered one of the biggest exits for a venture backed tech company in the last five years.



Do you know what the biggest was?

Click here to see the answer, as well as the 20 biggest exits in the last five years >

This quiz is based on a thread we saw in Quora.

Hint: The founder of this company worked at Facebook for a few weeks when Facebook was just starting Steve Chen, and his co-founder Chad Hurley sold YouTube to Google for $1.65 billion in October 2006. Hint: This company recently landed in the hands of private equity at 1/8 its acquisition price Answer: Bebo managed to pull in in $850 million from AOL in March 2008. Hint: This company has a quirky culture that forced the founder to sell As of July 2009, Zappos became an Amazon company. All it took was $890 million or so. (Tony Hsieh says he had to sell because of the recession, he couldn't provide all the perks for employees he wanted.) Hint: This company was supposed to be an Apple property. Google shelled out $750 million just to keep AdMob away from Apple. Google announced the purchase in November 2009. Hint: Smartphones will make this company's main product obsolete Pure Digital, maker of the Flip, sold itself to Cisco for $650 million in March 2009. With smartphones having HD video now, we think Flip is in trouble. Hint: Yahoo bought this company, and now most of its staff is gone. Right Media went to Yahoo for $850 million in July 2007. Hint: This is speech recognition company went for a big price tag Microsoft paid $800 million for TellMe networks in March 2007. Hint: This new acquisition could be bad for Expedia, Orbitz, and Kayak Google just agreed to fork over $700 million to travel company ITA software. Hint: This was a biggie from Cisco. Cisco paid $830 million in stock and cash for IronPort in January 2007. Hint: This company is important to Gmail. Google paid $625 million for Postini in July 2007. Hint: This company went public without profits. Telsa IPO'd too. It's valued at $1.6 billion as of this writing. Hint: This was just one of three venture backed IPOs last year. LogMeIn went public in June 2009, and it's now valued at $612 million. Hint: This one has already been unloaded by the company that bought it. Yahoo paid $350 million for Zimbra in September 2007. (It never made sense, which is why Yahoo sold it for just over $100 million) Hint: This company was acquired at huge price then sold at a slightly lower price. eBay paid $4.1 billion for Skype in September 2005, then sold it September 2009 for $2.75 billion. (Though it held on to 35% of Skype) Hint: This company was originally named I4 Commerce. EBay paid over $900 million for Bill Me Later in October 2008. Hint: This company ISN'T Zynga, but it wishes it was. Playfish was acquired for $350 million from EA in November 2009. Hint: It was an LA-based company. News Corp. paid $650 million for MySpace in July 2005. Hint: This was a really big Google acquisition. Google bought DoubleClick for $3 billion in April 2007. CBS paid $280 million for music service Last.fm in May 2007. Hint: This digital marketing company was snapped up this year. Hearst paid $325 million for iCrossing in April 2010.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.