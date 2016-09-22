EpiPen isn't the only drug that's had a crazy price hike -- here are 11 more

In 2009, a two-pack of EpiPens cost $103.50. Today, that same package will run you $608.61.

The makers of the EpiPen — an injector of the drug epinephrine, which halts deadly allergic reactions — have been slowly jacking up the price of their lifesaving product. The most recent hike last month sparked national outrage.

A drug’s list price doesn’t necessarily reflect what you pay at the pharmacy: Insurance coverage and discounts from pharmacy benefit programs can cut costs. But experts say that these dramatic spikes are getting more and more frequent. (Here’s why drug prices got so out of control in the first place.)

And EpiPen isn’t the only pharmaceutical to be affected. Here are 11 other drugs that might give patients sticker shock.

Insulin

Insulin — the injectable hormone that regulates diabetics’ blood sugar — increased in list price by about 200% between 2002 and 2013, according to a recent study in JAMA. Patients’ out-of-pocket spending on insulin also increased, from $231 to $736.

Daraprim

In 2015, the list price of Daraprim increased from $13.50 per pill to $750 per pill, according to The New York Times — that’s a 5,455% jump. The medicine, which treats potentially deadly parasitic infections, is of critical importance to people living with HIV.

Cuprimine

Last year, Cuprimine (used to treat a genetic condition called Wilson disease) had a list price of about $9 per capsule. Then, it was bought by a new pharmaceutical company and the price jumped to $262 per capsule. One patient, who depends on the pills to survive, told the New York Times that his monthly out-of-pocket cost went from $366 to $1,800.

Naloxone

This emergency injection instantly reverses deadly opioid overdoses, which is especially important given America’s ongoing opioid epidemic. Sadly, the list price of one popular version of the drug has gone from $0.92 to $15 per dose in the past decade.

Acthar

The maker of Acthar (a treatment for infant spasms and adult multiple sclerosis complications) jacked up the list price from $1,650 to $23,000 per vial back in 2007. But they didn’t stop there: CNBC reports that price continued to rise through the summer of 2015.

Humira

A Reuters investigation found that the list price of this rheumatoid arthritis drug went up 126% over the last five years. And even when rebates and discounts are factored in, the cost of Humira rose 18% in 2015, according to the Wall Street Journal. As of 2015, the list price for a year’s worth of Humira treatment was

$45,565.

Albuterol

In 2013, the New York Times reported that the list price of Albuterol inhalers had risen from less than $15 to $50 — $100 over the course of 10 years.

Cycloserine

This antibiotic can treat tuberculosis cases that are resistant to other medications. But the makers of the drug increased the list price from $17 to $360 per capsule. Later, the hike was rescinded and the price was lowered — but it still costs double what it did originally, the New York Times reports.

Enbrel

The list price of this injectable rheumatoid arthritis drug has risen 118% since 2011, Reuters found. Before rebates and discounts, a weekly dose now has a list price of $932.16.

Isuprel

Isuprel, used to treat heart rhythm problems, once cost $215.46 per vial. Then an overnight price spike in 2015 brought the list price to $1,346.62, according to the Wall Street Journal.

Nitropress

This medication is used in emergency situations when patients’ blood pressure climbs dangerously high. Last year, its list price shot from $257.80 per vial to $805.61 per vial overnight, the Wall Street Journal reports.

