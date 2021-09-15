However, when it does snow, Southerners are totally unprepared.

While I lived in North Carolina, there were multiple winters during which the state was unexpectedly hit with a winter storm

In Connecticut, I was used to the roads being salted and plowed almost immediately after a storm had passed.

However, in North Carolina, the suburban town where I lived simply wasn’t prepared for more than a few inches of snow. My college campus also struggled to clear off many of the sidewalks within the first few days after any snow fell across the state, leading to a few slippery walks to class.