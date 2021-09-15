- I moved from a small town in Connecticut to a suburb of North Carolina.
- I found there were quite a few differences between living in New England and the South.
- I discovered new food options and saw how much my cost of living could change by moving further south.
- Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.
On the other hand, winter in Connecticut can seemingly last from October all the way through March, and the winters tend to be much harsher.
In Connecticut, I was used to the roads being salted and plowed almost immediately after a storm had passed.
However, in North Carolina, the suburban town where I lived simply wasn’t prepared for more than a few inches of snow. My college campus also struggled to clear off many of the sidewalks within the first few days after any snow fell across the state, leading to a few slippery walks to class.
However, in my experience, the options for nightlife and eating out in the South generally didn’t compare to what I could find in cities like New York City and Boston.
The lower price of gas made it a lot less expensive to go on road trips with friends to travel to nearby cities, mountain ranges, shopping plazas, and more.
When I lived in an off-campus apartment during my junior and senior years, I paid half of the $US930 ($AU1,271) rent per month to live in a two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment with a roommate.
This price was a lot less expensive than many apartments I’ve lived in further up north, including my current apartment in New York City where I pay almost triple what I paid in North Carolina.
While living in my apartment in North Carolina, where I only paid $US415 ($AU567) a month, not including utilities, I had access to a small outdoor patio, laundry room, swimming pool, outdoor cooking areas, and more.
From classics like McDonald’s, Wendy’s, and Burger King to regional chains like Cook Out, Zaxby’s, Chick-fil-A, and Bojangles’ Famous Chicken ‘n Biscuits, North Carolinians are truly spoiled for choice when it comes to fast food.
Cook Out, by far my favorite fast food restaurant, is an unbeatable deal and the food is delicious. For around $US5 ($AU7), you can get a tray with a burger, drink, and your choice of side.
In Connecticut, it’s much rarer to find amazing Southern-style barbecue, though it’s definitely possible.
When Dunkin’ announced in 2018 that it would be dropping “Donuts” from its name, the Guardian spoke to New Englanders about how they felt about the company going in another marketing direction.
“I’ll totally defend Dunks even though the coffee is admittedly not great,” said Scott Surette of Woburn, Massachusetts. “It’s the thing that binds us together.”
Another well-known fact about Northerners is that the cold never bothered us anyway when it comes to iced coffee. True New Englanders know that iced coffee can and should be enjoyed year-round.
Editor’s note: A previous version of this article was published on Business Insider on February 18, 2020.