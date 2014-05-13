The 11 Biggest Cruise Ships In The World

If you scatter more than a thousand blue whales over the length of four football fields, you have Allure of the Seas, the world’s largest luxury cruise ship.

Measuring approximately 1,200 feet long and weighing 223,000 tons, the size and and sheer magnitude of the ship is almost mind boggling.

And yet over 5,000 passengers are probably aboard, dancing the Congo at this moment.

FindTheBest helped us determine the biggest cruise ships on the seas right now. These mega-ships have everything from ice skating rinks to outdoor parks, and feel more like mobile cities than boats.

11. Disney Fantasy

Length: 1,115 feet

Weight: 128,000 tons

Passengers: 4,000

Disney Fantasy travels to the Caribbean and has a virtual sports simulator, and an 'AquaLab' with 1,800-square-foot area featuring pop jets, geysers and bubblers, and a 'Royal Tea' time with Disney princesses for the kids.

10. Disney Dream

Length: 1,115 feet

Weight: 128,000 tons

Passengers: 4,000

The Disney Dream ship has an early 20th-century design that's meant to evoke the 'golden age of cruising.' This ship, which usually travels to the Bahamas, has the AquaDuck, which is the first 'water coaster' on a cruise, as well as seven different hang out areas for kids, tweens, and teens.

9. Carnival Breeze

Length: 1,004 feet

Weight: 130,000 tons

Passengers: 4,724

This massive Carnival cruise includes Guy Fieri's Guy's Burger Joint, a comedy club, 3-D theatre, and separate rum and tequila bars.

8. Carnival Magic

Length: 1,004 feet

Weight: 130,000 tons

Passengers: 4,724

Carnival Magic has a SportSquare featuring a 9-hole mini-golf course and the first ropes course at sea. There is also a candy store, seaside theatre, and an exclusively-brewed beer, ThirstyFrog Red.

7. MSC Fantasia

Length: 1,093 feet

Weight: 133,500 tons

Passengers: 3,959

This Mediterranean cruise includes a spa 'thermal cave,' twelve hydro-massage pools, a Formula 1 simulator, and an interactive 4-D cinema. Their Aqua Park features '150 illuminated musical fountains.'

6. MSC Splendida

Length: 1,093 feet

Weight: 133,500 tons

Passengers: 3,959

Christened by Sophia Loren, the MSC Splendida is an 'Eco Ship' that includes five different dining areas, a large theatre, and a separate poker room. On all MSC cruises kids 11 and under sail for free.

5. MSC Divina

Length: N/A

Weight: 139,400 tons

Passengers: 4,363

The biggest MSC ship has Mediterranean, Tex Mex, and Italian restaurants, a separate cigar room, and an art gallery on board.

4. Norwegian Breakaway

Length: 1,081 feet

Weight: 144,017 tons

Passengers: 4,000

The Norwegian Breakaway has 13 decks, 1,700 crew members, three main dining rooms, five-story water slides, The Second City improv show, and fireworks displays.

3. Norwegian Epic

Length: 1,068 feet

Weight: 153,000 tons

Passengers: 4,228

This Norwegian cruise puts an emphasis on entertainment with a bowling alley, a jazz and blues club, sensationCirque dinner theatre, a comedy club, and acts from the Blue Man Group.

2. Oasis of the Seas

Length: 1,184 feet

Weight: 220,000 tons

Passengers: 5,400

The second largest ship, Royal Caribbean's Oasis of the Seas has 16 decks including an onboard carousel, Starbucks, and a specialised cupcake shop, the 'Cupcake Cupboard.'

1. Allure of the Seas

Length: 1,184 feet

Weight: 222,900 tons

Passengers: 5,400

This massive Royal Caribbean ship has an ice-skating rink with shows at night, a mini golf course, and two surfing simulators. Additionally, over 300 staterooms overlook a mini Central Park that contains real foliage and three restaurants.

