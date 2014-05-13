The 11 Biggest Cruise Ships In The World

If you scatter more than a thousand blue whales over the length of four football fields, you have Allure of the Seas, the world’s largest luxury cruise ship.

Measuring approximately 1,200 feet long and weighing 223,000 tons, the size and and sheer magnitude of the ship is almost mind boggling.

And yet over 5,000 passengers are probably aboard, dancing the Congo at this moment.

FindTheBest helped us determine the biggest cruise ships on the seas right now. These mega-ships have everything from ice skating rinks to outdoor parks, and feel more like mobile cities than boats.

