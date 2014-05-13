The 11 Biggest Cruise Ships In The World

If you scatter more than a thousand blue whales over the length of four football fields, you have Allure of the Seas, the world’s largest luxury cruise ship.
Measuring approximately 1,200 feet long and weighing 223,000 tons, the size and and sheer magnitude of the ship is almost mind boggling.
And yet over 5,000 passengers are probably aboard, dancing the Congo at this moment.
FindTheBest helped us determine the biggest cruise ships on the seas right now. These mega-ships have everything from ice skating rinks to outdoor parks, and feel more like mobile cities than boats.
Length: 1,115 feet
Weight: 128,000 tons
Passengers: 4,000
Disney Fantasy travels to the Caribbean and has a virtual sports simulator, and an 'AquaLab' with 1,800-square-foot area featuring pop jets, geysers and bubblers, and a 'Royal Tea' time with Disney princesses for the kids.
Length: 1,115 feet
Weight: 128,000 tons
Passengers: 4,000
The Disney Dream ship has an early 20th-century design that's meant to evoke the 'golden age of cruising.' This ship, which usually travels to the Bahamas, has the AquaDuck, which is the first 'water coaster' on a cruise, as well as seven different hang out areas for kids, tweens, and teens.
Length: 1,004 feet
Weight: 130,000 tons
Passengers: 4,724
This massive Carnival cruise includes Guy Fieri's Guy's Burger Joint, a comedy club, 3-D theatre, and separate rum and tequila bars.
Length: 1,004 feet
Weight: 130,000 tons
Passengers: 4,724
Carnival Magic has a SportSquare featuring a 9-hole mini-golf course and the first ropes course at sea. There is also a candy store, seaside theatre, and an exclusively-brewed beer, ThirstyFrog Red.
Length: 1,093 feet
Weight: 133,500 tons
Passengers: 3,959
This Mediterranean cruise includes a spa 'thermal cave,' twelve hydro-massage pools, a Formula 1 simulator, and an interactive 4-D cinema. Their Aqua Park features '150 illuminated musical fountains.'
Length: 1,093 feet
Weight: 133,500 tons
Passengers: 3,959
Christened by Sophia Loren, the MSC Splendida is an 'Eco Ship' that includes five different dining areas, a large theatre, and a separate poker room. On all MSC cruises kids 11 and under sail for free.
Length: N/A
Weight: 139,400 tons
Passengers: 4,363
The biggest MSC ship has Mediterranean, Tex Mex, and Italian restaurants, a separate cigar room, and an art gallery on board.
Length: 1,081 feet
Weight: 144,017 tons
Passengers: 4,000
The Norwegian Breakaway has 13 decks, 1,700 crew members, three main dining rooms, five-story water slides, The Second City improv show, and fireworks displays.
Length: 1,068 feet
Weight: 153,000 tons
Passengers: 4,228
This Norwegian cruise puts an emphasis on entertainment with a bowling alley, a jazz and blues club, sensationCirque dinner theatre, a comedy club, and acts from the Blue Man Group.
Length: 1,184 feet
Weight: 220,000 tons
Passengers: 5,400
The second largest ship, Royal Caribbean's Oasis of the Seas has 16 decks including an onboard carousel, Starbucks, and a specialised cupcake shop, the 'Cupcake Cupboard.'
Length: 1,184 feet
Weight: 222,900 tons
Passengers: 5,400
This massive Royal Caribbean ship has an ice-skating rink with shows at night, a mini golf course, and two surfing simulators. Additionally, over 300 staterooms overlook a mini Central Park that contains real foliage and three restaurants.
