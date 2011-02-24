The 9 Companies Most Likely To Be Acquired

American Eagle is a target

With Wall Street confidence rising and credit markets loosening up, the 2011 outlook for mergers and acquisitions is good.Morningstar released a list of companies that are most likely to be targets of takeovers (via Dian Chu).



Most are mid-cap companies in the energy and biopharma sector, but retailer American Eagle Corp and large-cap Georgia lender SunTrust Bank make the list too.

