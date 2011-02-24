The 9 Companies Most Likely To Be Acquired

With Wall Street confidence rising and credit markets loosening up, the 2011 outlook for mergers and acquisitions is good.Morningstar released a list of companies that are most likely to be targets of takeovers (via Dian Chu).
Most are mid-cap companies in the energy and biopharma sector, but retailer American Eagle Corp and large-cap Georgia lender SunTrust Bank make the list too.
Market cap: $7.1 billion
1-year performance: +0.57%
Short interest: N/A
A Swiss biopharmaceutical company, Actelion's stock fell in 2010 after the company's clinical trials didn't make much headway. Amgen Inc. a California based bio-tech company made a bid for Actelion last year and it was reported that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co., Roche Holding AG, and GlaxoSmithKline PLC were also interested in acquiring the company.
Source: Morningstar
Market cap: $2.8 billion
1-year performance: -1.30%
Short interest: 7.73%
The American retailer with an attractive valuation and no bank debt has been a target of takeover rumours for a while. It was reported that private-equity firms like Blackstone Group were interested in acquiring the brand.
Source: Morningstar
Market cap: $5.2 billion
1-year performance: +2.82%
Short interest: 18.54%
The American wireless internet service provider has received multiple offers for a takeover but isn't expected to announce a deal till 2Q. The company reported a 4Q loss and is looking to boost its capital. BTIG research analysts think Sprint, which owns 54% of CLWR, will make a $15 a share offer in the next 6 months.
Source: Morningstar
Market cap: $6.5 billion
1-year performance: +4.47%
Short interest: 1.58%
The energy company sold its Texas gas plant and acquired a power plant in Boston for $1.1 billion. The company has been the centre of the take-over rumour mill for a while now.
Source: Morningstar
Market cap: $1 billion
1-year performance: +7.75%
Short interest: 10.02%
The telecom company has hired bankers to generate multiple bids and is said to be the subject of a takeover by MetroPCS after already having turned the company down in 2007.
Source: Morningstar
Market cap: $2 billion
1-year performance: -5.69%
Short interest: 5.55%
A healthcare and bio-pharmaceutical company with low valuation and high-profit margins is an attractive purchase for potential buyers. Roche, Sanofi-Aventis and AstraZenec have been names as potential bidders for the company.
Source: Morningstar
Market cap: $5.5 billion
1-year performance: -0.22%
Short interest: 6.02%
The Texas-based energy company recently announced a 23% increase in natural gas reserves and insider purchases have led people to speculate the company is ready for a buyout. In December Exxon Mobil Corp., paid $650 million for Petrohawk's natural-gas wells and pipelines in the Fayetteville Shale. With global energy companies looking to acquire companies that operate in natural gas, Petrohawk is likely to get an acquisition bid.
Source: Morningstar
Market cap: $7.5 billion
1-year performance: +3.47%
Short interest: 8.59%
The independent natural gas company divested $330 million of its properties in Ohio last year and announced that it would sell its shale properties in Texas as well. After reporting 3Q losses and with a current glut in natural gas demand the company may be prime for the taking.
Source: Morningstar
Market cap: $14.6 billion
1-year performance: -1.12%
Short interest: 3.62%
Georgia based lender SunTrust bank could see a potential bid by JPMorgan analysts predict because of its presence in southern states. While the bank reported a 4Q profit, it still owes $4.85 billion in bailout money which could offset bids for the moment.
Source: Morningstar
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.