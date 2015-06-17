These are the things that keep millionaires awake at night

Tiksa Negeri/Reuters Chief among their concerns are their health and their families’ health.

Even the super-rich have things to worry about.

According to the latest Capgemini and RBC Wealth Management World Wealth Report, younger rich people have a lot more on their minds than older ones do.

The report laid out the wealth-related concerns of the world’s high net worth individuals, or HNWIs, (defined as people with investable assets of $US1 million or more, excluding primary residence, collectibles, consumables, and consumer durables).

Overall, the number one concern for the ultra-rich last year was “my and my family’s health,” followed closely by “ensuring my assets will last throughout my lifetime” and “being able to afford the lifestyle I want in retirement.”

But when you look at this demographic’s worries broken down by age, interesting trends emerge. For example, millionaires under age 45 are far more likely to be worried about rising education costs. The green on the chart represents the concerns of wealth managers for their clients.

But there are plenty more. Take a look:

