13 of the biggest falling-outs in business history

When money, power, and reputations collide, it’s not uncommon for a struggle between company leaders to ensue.

As organisations grow and the importance of decision-making and profits intensify, executives tend to butt heads — or, in some cases, have completely opposing views of what the future of the company should look like, which leads to a battle of whose vision is followed through.

This infographic created by Pack & Send documents the top executive falling-outs and the factors that caused them.

James Packer and David Gyngell don’t make the cut, because despite them having a brawl in the street, they were at separate companies at the time and apparently are still mates.

NOW WATCH: Here are the 11 best companies to work for in the US



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.