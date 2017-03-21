The largest company headquartered in each state

In the US, each state has its own distinct culture, history, and general vibe.

That also applies to the corporations that take up residence in each state. Relocation service CapRelo provided us with data breaking down the largest company headquartered in all 50 states, based on number of employees worldwide.

Business Insider used that information to create the following infographic highlighting the largest companies in the US.

Check out the largest company based in your state:

