Mark Zuckerberg is following his peers: 6 of the 10 biggest U.S. donors made their fortunes in tech

Yesterday, Mark Zuckerberg announced that he would donate 99% of his Facebook shares to an “initiative” named after himself and his wife, Priscilla Chan. This group will then use the money in the name of “advancing human potential and promoting equality.” Although the group is a corporation, not a non-profit, the donation is intended to improve the world as Zuckerberg and Chan see it, rather than making profit for profit’s sake.

Zuckerberg is following a long tradition of his peers — as this chart from Statista shows, six out of the top 10 biggest charitable donors in the U.S. last year made their fortunes in the tech industry.

