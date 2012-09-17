22 TV Stars With Absurdly Large Paychecks [RANKED]

Photo: Britney Spears Google+ page
Earlier this week, Brad Pitt said movie stars shouldn’t expect to earn more than $10 million per film role. Usually, the same goes for TV stars–unless they’re judging vocal chords, wearing a judge’s robe in the courtroom, or anchoring a hit show.
We’ve ranked TV’s biggest salary earners, according to reported numbers from TV Guide, The Washington Post, and The Daily Beast.
Surprisingly, actors and actresses who command some of the biggest shows on television hold only one slot on the list.
Instead, judges of all sorts–featured on both daytime and primetime reality shows–rank highest.
From Britney Spears to Bill O’Reilly, see who earns the most on television.
Handler earns the big bucks for her late show on E! despite a paltry .7 million viewers. The Los Angeles Times calculated that's an overwhelming $16.70 per viewer.
The 'ABC World News' host's show was ranked the number one newscast on the first night of the Republican National Convention. In the past month, the show has been closing the viewership gap with competitor 'NBC Nightly News.'
The 'NCIS' lead signed a deal with CBS in February 2011 to earn more than $500,000 per episode. With a 24-episode season last year, that's more than nearly any actor on television.
When Conan was let go from NBC's 'The Tonight Show' the peacock paid him $32.5 million for the remaining two and a half years of his contract. His current $12 million-per-year salary holds through 2014 with TBS.
Cryer is one of the highest-paid actors on television earning $600,000 per episode for 'Two and a Half Men.'
If the show produces its 20 episode average, he'll bank $12 million.
Though the nationally syndicated 'Maury' has been on the air since 1991, he's been answering paternity questions since the segment began in 1998.
Sawyer's nightly news show may be closing in on the competition; however, Williams still earns slightly more than ABC's leading lady.
Kutcher holds the title for highest-paid actor on television banking $700,000 per episode on 'Two and a Half Men.'
Considering season 10 of the show has between 20-24 episodes per season, he should rake in somewhere in the ballpark of $14-17 million.
Hannity signed a new deal with Fox News in May. He's the only host to hold the same time slot for 15 years.
Spears would have been the highest-paid celebrity judge for season 2 of 'The X-Factor'; however, another celebrity knocked her off the top spot.
'The America's Got Talent' judge also held the title of highest-paid celebrity judge until Spears was hired for 'X-Factor.'
Earlier this year, Seacrest signed a two-year deal to continue hosting 'American Idol' giving him a $5 million-a-year pay raise.
After 20 writers and producers lost their jobs on 'The Tonight Show,' Leno took a 50 per cent pay cut to prevent further cuts.
Stephen Colbert earns a third of what the 'The Daily Show' host receives annually.
Last May, Stewart's Comedy Central show pulled in higher ratings than all of Fox News.
Now the lead co-host of 'Live! with Kelly and Michael,' Ripa was earning $5 million more than her old co-host Regis before he left.
'The O'Reilly Factor' host reportedly doubled his salary from last year. Earlier this year, O'Reilly signed a deal to stay on Fox News through 2016.
Judge Joe Brown earns as much as Ripa for his syndicated court room series. The show has been on the air for more than a decade making its debut, September 1998.
'The Late Show' host extended his contract on CBS two more years in April, making him the longest-serving late-night host on television.
The Washington Post clocks him in a bit higher at $31 million.
Though 'The X-Factor' hasn't debuted well even despite Britney Spears added to the show, Cowell is still the second-highest paid star on television.
Judge Judy's syndicated court room show not only makes her the highest-paid person on television, but also the 13th richest woman in entertainment, according to Forbes.
