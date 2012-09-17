22 TV Stars With Absurdly Large Paychecks [RANKED]

Photo: Britney Spears Google+ page

Earlier this week, Brad Pitt said movie stars shouldn’t expect to earn more than $10 million per film role. Usually, the same goes for TV stars–unless they’re judging vocal chords, wearing a judge’s robe in the courtroom, or anchoring a hit show.



We’ve ranked TV’s biggest salary earners, according to reported numbers from TV Guide, The Washington Post, and The Daily Beast.

Surprisingly, actors and actresses who command some of the biggest shows on television hold only one slot on the list.

Instead, judges of all sorts–featured on both daytime and primetime reality shows–rank highest.

From Britney Spears to Bill O’Reilly, see who earns the most on television.

