The 9 most shocking celebrity breakups of 2020

Gotham/GC Images Cara Delevingne and Ashley Benson broke up in 2020.

Lots of celebrity couples split in 2020.

Some romances fizzled out after a few months while others ended after years of being together.

Pairs like Vanessa Hudgens and Austin Butler split after nine years together, which caught fans by surprise.

Vanessa Hudgens and Austin Butler’s split came as a surprise for fans.

Evan Agostini/Invision/AP Vanessa Hudgens and Austin Butler in February 2019.

Their breakup was reported by Us Weekly in January. They were together for nine years.

Throughout their relationship, the couple wore coordinated outfits for Halloween (Hudgens’ favourite holiday), attended Coachella multiple times together, and partnered up for red carpet appearances.

Butler made frequent appearances on the “High School Musical” star’s Instagram, and the actress gushed over him on several occasions.

In a tribute posted on his birthday in August 2019, she called the “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” star “my love, my other half, by constant inspiration, and supporter.”

When it was revealed that Butler would be portraying Elvis Presley in Baz Luhrmann’s upcoming film, Hudgens said that she was “over the f—ing moon” and “so proud of my honey.”

According to a source that spoke to E! News, distance played a role in their split as Hudgens was filming Netflix’s “Princess Switch” sequel while Butler was preparing to film the aforementioned biopic.

“Riverdale” star Madelaine Petsch and musician Travis Mills amicably broke up after a three-year relationship.

Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP Madelaine Petsch and Travis Mills in December 2018.

⁣⁣⁣⁣In a lengthy and heartfelt Instagram post shared in February, Mills called their relationship “the most non-superficial and grounding experience in my life.”

“While it pains me our journey has come to a close, I mean it when I say I’m so incredibly grateful to have shared the last 3 years with someone as compassionate, smart & wonderful as Madelaine,” he said. “The personal growth made possible by our time together I wouldn’t trade for anything.⁣⁣⁣⁣” ⁣⁣⁣⁣ ⁣⁣⁣⁣The singer went on to say that the “highest highs were made better, the lowest lows were livable, because of her.”

Fans were caught off guard by”Pretty Little Liars” star Ashley Benson and model-turned-actress Cara Delevingne’s split.

Jacopo Raule/WireImage Ashley Benson and Cara Delevingne in February 2020.

People reported the couple’s split in May 2020, stating that they ended their relationship during the previous month.

Speculation about Benson and Delevingne’s relationship began in mid-2018 when the stars posted photos together on Instagram and were photographed holding hands in public. The actors also costarred in the movie “Her Smell,” which was released that year.

Delevingne confirmed their relationship in June 2019 by sharing a video on Instagram of them kissing. They also posted heartfelt tributes for each other’s birthdays, affectionately called each other by nicknames, and appeared to have gotten matching tattoos of each other’s initials.

The “Carnival Row” star also spoke about how their relationship began during a 2019 interview with Marie Claire, saying: “We weren’t looking for it. It was really just very authentic and natural.”

Kelly Clarkson’s split with Brandon Blackstock, who she’s been married to for seven years, was unexpected.

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP Brandon Blackstock and Kelly Clarkson in January 2020.

The news was revealed in June 2020 and Clarkson cited irreconcilable differences as the reason for their divorce, according to E! News.

The publication also reported that the singer was requesting joint legal and physical custody of their two kids, daughter River Rose Blackstock and son Remington Alexander Blackstock.

The “American Idol” winner has since opened up about the split during several interviews.

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, she said that “life just kind of happens, and it takes turns that you don’t expect and are sad.”

During another interview for “Sunday Today With Willie Geist,” the award-winning singer said that her “life has been a little bit of a dumpster” and recent months have been challenging.

“I’ve been talking to friends that have been through divorce,” she said. “I don’t know how people go through that without having some kind of outlet because it is the worst thing ever for everyone involved.”

Armie Hammer and Elizabeth Chambers revealed their breakup in July after “13 years as best friends, soulmates, partners, and then parents.”

Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP Armie Hammer and Elizabeth Chambers in November 2019.

The “Call Me by Your Name” star and Chambers shared the news with fans by posting a throwback photo of them smiling.

“It has been an incredible journey, but together, we’ve decided to turn the page and move on from our marriage,” they said in a joint statement.

The couple got married in 2010 and welcomed two kids together: Harper Grace Hammer (born in 2014) and son Ford Douglas Armand Hammer (born in 2017).

“As we enter into this next chapter, our children and relationship as co-parents and dear friends will remain our priority,” their statement continued. “We understand this news lends itself to public dialogue, but in the interest of our children and our family, we’re asking for privacy, compassion, and love during this time.”

Clark Gregg and Jennifer Grey had a relatively low-key relationship compared to other Hollywood pairs, but their split after 19 years was shocking nonetheless.

Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Disney Clark Gregg and Jennifer Grey in March 2019.

The “Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.” star and the “Dirty Dancing” actress shared the same statement on their Instagram accounts in July.

“After 19 years together, we separated in January, knowing we’d always be a family who loves, values, and cares for each other,” the stars said. “We recently made the difficult decision to divorce, but we remain close and are deeply grateful for the life we’ve shared and the wonderful daughter we’ve raised.”

Grey and Gregg met through friends and got married in July 2001. They welcomed daughter Stella Gregg later that year.

Back in June 2020 to celebrate Father’s Day, Grey praised Gregg for being a hands-on parent.

“I love you and am beyond grateful you showed up just in the nick o’ time to make my dream come true,” she said. “For continuing to show up as a devoted, loving dad and partner to raise this amazing human with. couldn’t have done it without you.”

“Riverdale” star Vanessa Morgan and baseball player Michael Kopech split the same year that they got married.

David Crotty/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images Vanessa Morgan and Michael Kopech in September 2018.

The split was reported by TMZ and E! News in July, days after Morgan announced that she was pregnant with her first child. A rep confirmed to E! News that Kopech is the father of the baby.

According to E! News, Kopech filed for divorce in Texas in June 2019, weeks before news of the couple’s breakup was reported.

Morgan and the baseball player wed in Homestead, Florida on January 4, 2020. The ceremony was attended by some of Morgan’s “Riverdale” costars, including Madelaine Petsch (her on-screen girlfriend) and Skeet Ulrich.

“We both knew the first day we met that ‘this is it’ and I’m so excited that today officially starts our forever,” Morgan told E! News at the time.

She continued: “Today, I vowed to love my best friend for a lifetime and it was a day spent with those we love in a room filled with endless love. I can’t wait to spend the rest of my life with him.”

Fans thought Demi Lovato and Max Ehrich’s whirlwind romance moved quickly, but their split, which came two months after they got engaged, seemed sudden.

Max Ehrich/Instagram Demi Lovato and Max Ehrich in a now-deleted post shared on Instagram.

The two stars began dating in March and went on to quarantine together amid the coronavirus pandemic.

During their relationship, Lovato and Ehrich flaunted their PDA on social media.

In a post celebrating Ehrich’s 29th birthday in June, the “Cool for the Summer” singer said that she felt “unconditionally loved and accepted by you in a way that I’ve never felt before” and called him “such a positive lil beam of light in my life.”

The following month, they got engaged on a beach.

“I knew I loved you the moment I met you,” Lovato said of her fiancé in a post shared on Instagram announcing the engagement.

Meanwhile, Ehrich called Lovato his “partner in life” and “couldn’t be more grateful God brought us together.”

News of their breakup came in September and the stars wiped photos with each other from their Instagram accounts.

Things then turned messy when Ehrich claimed that he learned about the breakup through tabloids while on the set of his new movie, “Southern Gospel.” A source told E! News that the actor was lying.

Lovato went on to release a self-love ballad called “Still Have Me” days after the split was made public and tweeted: “Music is always there for me…”

J.P. Rosenbaum and Ashley Hebert Rosenbaum, one of Bachelor Nation’s longest-running couples, split after almost eight years of marriage.

JC Olivera/Getty Images J.P. Rosenbaum and Ashley Hebert Rosenbaum in October 2019.

They met on season seven of “The Bachelorette,” got engaged on the finale in 2011, and wed in a televised ceremony on ABC in 2012. The couple went on to welcome two children together, named Fordham and Essex.

Their divorce was revealed in October with statements shared on social media.

“It is with a heavy heart that I share with you that, after months of separation, J.P. and I have amicably decided to go our separate ways,” Hebert Rosenbaum wrote. “We created the most beautiful children and shared memories that will never be forgotten,” she added, saying that their “differences have taken a toll on our relationship,” which is why they broke up.

Rosenbaum shared the same photo, saying: “While I realise that this will come as a complete shock to everyone, I can assure you that this is something that has been developing in our relationship for quite a while.”

“Please please please know that there is no one to blame, that there’s no event that triggered this decision, that no one is the victim, and that we’ve done absolutely everything we possibly can to try to salvage this marriage,” he added.

