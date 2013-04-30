12 Successful People Share The Biggest Career Risk They Ever Took

Last week TIME released its annual 100 Most Influential People list, filled with luminaries who have had a major impact on the world.
We had an opportunity to attend the TIME 100 Gala at Lincoln centre in New York City, where we asked influencers: “What’s the riskiest career decision you’ve ever made?”
Chess wunderkind Magnus Carlsen told us from the red carpet that there wasn’t “particularly [any] risky decision” that he’s had to make, whereas Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey (who was on last year’s TIME 100 list) said he’s “scared every day.”
'The riskiest career decision is to go into this career. You have to be a risk taker of some degree to be able to say, 'Alright, I'm throwing it all out there. Whatever happens, happens. I want to be an actor.' '
'If that means sleeping on someone's couch for the rest of my life, then that's what that is.'
Read Cranston's Time100 bio here.
Kochi: 'Starting an innovation group and having a startup within a very large organisation are probably the riskiest things we've ever done. There isn't really any structure to support us, but we just thought it was a good idea so we said 'Lets do it.' And thankfully, we did have support in the end.'
Fabian: 'I think the riskiest thing that I did last year was presenting a failure fair at the UN. We're very lucky to have the support of our executive director and people inside UNICEF who recognise that with every success is a string of failures.'
'However, it's still hard to get up in front of cameras, in front of reporters to talk about the things that didn't work. But talking like that and thinking like that is really important to change the way we do development.'
Read Kochi and Fabian's Time100 bios here.
'I decided to be a professional chess player. At that point, it wasn't a particularly risky decision, because I was already, you know, quite good.'
Read Carlsen's Time100 bio here.
'Starting my first company (Sparknotes.com) right out of college. I didn't know what I was doing ... now all high school and college students love it, but at the time, it was a crazy idea to turn down a job to go start an Internet company.'
Since then 'deciding to selling a company ... we built OKCupid into being one of the best dating sites out there. When you're an entrepreneur and you sell your company, that is a career decision. Becoming a part of Match.com and part of IAC was something that was a big move.'
Read Yagan's Time100 bio here.
'I haven't really had to take any risks because I've been fired from each job. It's worked out, but there's no risks whatsoever.'
Read Kimmel's Time100 bio here.
'I took my savings from selling fax machines and I put it into the business. I also did the before and after shoots of my own rear-end. I put my butt on the line and it's paid off. Women appreciated me just being honest and saying, 'Look at my butt. Here's what it does.' '
Blakely was on Time 100's list in 2012.
'Definitely starting the Huffington Post in my 50s.'
Huffington was on Time 100's list in 2011 and wrote the bio for Kai-Fu Lee, a tech incubator, this year.
'Appearing on television was the riskiest thing I've ever done, because everyone is taking a shot at me now.'
Read Youssef's Time100 bio here.
'I don't know if there is something that's the riskiest ... I'm scared every day. It's a good thing. You want to take big risks.'
Dorsey was on Time 100's list in 2012 and wrote the bio for Christopher Fabian and Erica Kochi this year.
'To open a restaurant is a huge challenge. It is something you never expect in your life.'
Read Atala's Time100 bio here.
'What an interesting question. I have no idea. They're all risky, are they not? At my age, they're all risky. That's a good question. I'll get back to you ... but when will I get back to you?'
Tambor wrote the bio for Ted Sarandos and was at the gala for support.
