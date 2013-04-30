12 Successful People Share The Biggest Career Risk They Ever Took

Last week TIME released its annual 100 Most Influential People list, filled with luminaries who have had a major impact on the world.

We had an opportunity to attend the TIME 100 Gala at Lincoln centre in New York City, where we asked influencers: “What’s the riskiest career decision you’ve ever made?”

Chess wunderkind Magnus Carlsen told us from the red carpet that there wasn’t “particularly [any] risky decision” that he’s had to make, whereas Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey (who was on last year’s TIME 100 list) said he’s “scared every day.”

