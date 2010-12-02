The 9 Biggest, Brightest Christmas Trees In America

Leah Goldman
It’s the most wonderful time of the year, which means it’s time for Christmas tree lightings galore.The most famous tree in the country, the 74-foot Norway Spruce at Rockefeller centre, went up last night. But even more wonderful trees have been erected on the other side of the country.

Using data from Gizmodo, we’ve ranked the biggest and the brightest trees in America.

#9 Anchorage, Ala.

Height: 30 ft

LEDs: 3,000

Weight: 0.57 tons

Type: White Spruce

#8 Houston, Texas

Height: 70 ft

LEDs: 5,000

Weight: 2.5 tons

Type: White Fir

Miles of wire: 1

#7 Chicago, Ill.

Height: 70 ft

LEDs: 7,000

Weight: 5.6 tons

Type: Fir

#6 Washington, D.C.

Height: 41.5 ft

LEDs: 81,104

Type: Colorado Blue Spruce

Miles of wire: 4.3

#5 Salt Lake City, Utah

Height: 48 ft

LEDs: 98,000

Weight: 4.9 tons

Type: Pine

Miles of wire: 7.6

#4 Los Angeles, Calif.

Height: 100 ft

LEDs: 10,000

Type: White Fir

#3 New York City

Height: 74 ft

LEDs: 30,000

Weight: 12 tons

Type: Norway Spruce

Miles of wire: 5

#2 San Francisco, Calif.

Height: 80 ft

LEDs: 20,000

Weight: 15 tons

Type: White Fir

Miles of wire: 5.6

#1 Phoenix, Ariz.

Height: 110 ft

LEDs: 50,000

Weight: 12 tons

Type: White Fir

Miles of wire: 2

