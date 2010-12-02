The 9 Biggest, Brightest Christmas Trees In America

Photo: bigbirdz via flickr
It’s the most wonderful time of the year, which means it’s time for Christmas tree lightings galore.The most famous tree in the country, the 74-foot Norway Spruce at Rockefeller centre, went up last night. But even more wonderful trees have been erected on the other side of the country.
Using data from Gizmodo, we’ve ranked the biggest and the brightest trees in America.
Height: 30 ft
LEDs: 3,000
Weight: 0.57 tons
Type: White Spruce
Our ranking was based on indexed data for height and LEDs, with weight as a tiebreaker, with data was compiled by Gizmodo.
Height: 70 ft
LEDs: 5,000
Weight: 2.5 tons
Type: White Fir
Miles of wire: 1
Height: 70 ft
LEDs: 7,000
Weight: 5.6 tons
Type: Fir
Height: 41.5 ft
LEDs: 81,104
Type: Colorado Blue Spruce
Miles of wire: 4.3
Height: 48 ft
LEDs: 98,000
Weight: 4.9 tons
Type: Pine
Miles of wire: 7.6
Height: 100 ft
LEDs: 10,000
Type: White Fir
Height: 74 ft
LEDs: 30,000
Weight: 12 tons
Type: Norway Spruce
Miles of wire: 5
Height: 80 ft
LEDs: 20,000
Weight: 15 tons
Type: White Fir
Miles of wire: 5.6
Height: 110 ft
LEDs: 50,000
Weight: 12 tons
Type: White Fir
Miles of wire: 2
