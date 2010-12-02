The 9 Biggest, Brightest Christmas Trees In America

Photo: bigbirdz via flickr

It’s the most wonderful time of the year, which means it’s time for Christmas tree lightings galore.The most famous tree in the country, the 74-foot Norway Spruce at Rockefeller centre, went up last night. But even more wonderful trees have been erected on the other side of the country.



Using data from Gizmodo, we’ve ranked the biggest and the brightest trees in America.

#9 Anchorage, Ala. Height: 30 ft LEDs: 3,000 Weight: 0.57 tons Type: White Spruce Our ranking was based on indexed data for height and LEDs, with weight as a tiebreaker, with data was compiled by Gizmodo. #8 Houston, Texas Height: 70 ft LEDs: 5,000 Weight: 2.5 tons Type: White Fir Miles of wire: 1 Our ranking was based on indexed data for height and LEDs, with weight as a tiebreaker, with data was compiled by Gizmodo. #7 Chicago, Ill. Height: 70 ft LEDs: 7,000 Weight: 5.6 tons Type: Fir Our ranking was based on indexed data for height and LEDs, with weight as a tiebreaker, with data was compiled by Gizmodo. #6 Washington, D.C. Height: 41.5 ft LEDs: 81,104 Type: Colorado Blue Spruce Miles of wire: 4.3 Our ranking was based on indexed data for height and LEDs, with weight as a tiebreaker, with data was compiled by Gizmodo. #5 Salt Lake City, Utah Height: 48 ft LEDs: 98,000 Weight: 4.9 tons Type: Pine Miles of wire: 7.6 Our ranking was based on indexed data for height and LEDs, with weight as a tiebreaker, with data was compiled by Gizmodo. #4 Los Angeles, Calif. Height: 100 ft LEDs: 10,000 Type: White Fir Our ranking was based on indexed data for height and LEDs, with weight as a tiebreaker, with data was compiled by Gizmodo. #3 New York City Height: 74 ft LEDs: 30,000 Weight: 12 tons Type: Norway Spruce Miles of wire: 5 Our ranking was based on indexed data for height and LEDs, with weight as a tiebreaker, with data was compiled by Gizmodo. #2 San Francisco, Calif. Height: 80 ft LEDs: 20,000 Weight: 15 tons Type: White Fir Miles of wire: 5.6 Our ranking was based on indexed data for height and LEDs, with weight as a tiebreaker, with data was compiled by Gizmodo. #1 Phoenix, Ariz. Height: 110 ft LEDs: 50,000 Weight: 12 tons Type: White Fir Miles of wire: 2 Our ranking was based on indexed data for height and LEDs, with weight as a tiebreaker, with data was compiled by Gizmodo. Now check out some cool christmas gift ideas... 50 Holiday Gift Ideas For Gadget Lovers >

