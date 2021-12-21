The biggest box-office flops of 2021 highlight how the pandemic has changed the movie business

Ansel Elgort and Rachel Zegler as Tony and Maria in ‘West Side Story.’ 20th Century Studios

Some of the biggest box-office disappointments of the year show how the pandemic changed moviegoing.

Adult dramas like “King Richard” and “The Last Duel” have struggled.

Other flops include musicals like “Dear Evan Hansen” and “West Side Story.”

Movie theaters were devastated in 2020 as the coronavirus pandemic closed cinemas and movie studios pushed releases into 2021. This year brought much-needed hope for theaters, most recently in the form of “Spider-Man: No Way Home.”

The movie opened over the weekend with $260 million, by far the biggest domestic opening of the pandemic and the second biggest of all time behind “Avengers: Endgame.”

But the industry is still on the road to recovery, and some of the year’s biggest box-office misfires highlight how the pandemic has changed the movie business, perhaps for the long term.

Notably, adult dramas like “West Side Story” and “The Last Duel” have struggled. “Nightmare Alley,” which just hit theaters over the weekend, made less than $3 million.

Older moviegoers have been the slowest to return to theaters, but it also reflects a trend that had emerged before the pandemic. IP-driven tentpole releases that cater to a younger demographic, mostly of the superhero variety, do the most business (and even those have underperformed this year compared to pre-pandemic business, save for “No Way Home”).

Musicals have also fallen flat, from “West Side Story” to “In the Heights” to “Dear Evan Hansen.”

But sometimes the box office wasn’t the only way to gauge a movie’s success, as media companies reorganized around their streaming businesses during the pandemic.

Warner Bros. released all of its movies this year simultaneously in theaters and on the streaming service HBO Max. Some of those movies flopped hard at the box office, such as “Reminiscence” and the “Sopranos” prequel “The Many Saints of Newark.”

But Warner execs urged that the box office wasn’t the only measurement of success, particularly for the latter.

“Yes, the box office was not quite as big, but back again to the demographics of whose going to theaters,” Ann Sarnoff, the WarnerMedia Studios and Networks CEO, told Deadline. “On the other hand, you see ‘Sopranos’ pop into the top 10 of the most viewed series on the service. It’s given it an entirely new life … It’s literally lifted the ‘Sopranos’ franchise in a new way, so you can’t measure it in and of itself in the box office.”

Some movies were just outright flops with no streaming component, even IP-driven movies like Paramount’s “G.I. Joe” origin story “Snake Eyes.”

Beyond this year, Warner Bros. and other studios have promised to release their theatrical films with an exclusive 45-day window (reduced from the pre-pandemic traditional window of 75 days to 90 days). But theaters and streaming will coexist in some capacity beyond this year, and it’s likely that studios would still judge releases on a movie-by-movie basis.

Below are 10 of the biggest flops of the year at the box office, ordered by release date. Insider included the US and global box office for each movie, and the production budgets if available, based on data from IMDb (unless otherwise noted):

“Chaos Walking” (Lionsgate) Tom Holland and Daisy Ridley in ‘Chaos Walking.’ Lionsgate US release: only in theaters March 1 : only in theaters March 1 US box office: $13.3 million Global box office: $26.5 million Production budget: $125 million Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 21% What critics said: “A hot mess that throws a wet blanket of dystopian drivel over fresh young stars Daisy Ridley and Tom Holland. ‘Chaos Limping’ is more like it.” — ABC News “In the Heights” (Warner Bros.) US release: in theaters and on HBO Max June 11 : in theaters and on HBO Max June 11 US box office: $29.9 million Global box office: $43.9 million Production budget: $55 million Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 94% What critics said: “Ramos instantly secures his future as a leading man, but every single member of the cast is giving it their all, infusing their vocals and movements with life.” — Thrillist “Snake Eyes” (Paramount) Henry Golding in ‘Snake Eyes.’ Paramount US release: only in theaters July 23 : only in theaters July 23 US box office: $28.3 million Global box office: $40.1 million Production budget: $88 million Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 36% What critics said: “Snake Eyes finally speaks, but with frustrating action scenes, a middling story and unearned sequel-baiting, there’s not much here that’s worth listening to, or watching.” — Empire Magazine “The Suicide Squad” (Warner Bros.) Margot Robbie as Harley Quinn in ‘The Suicide Squad’ Warner Bros. US release: in theaters and on HBO Max August 6 : in theaters and on HBO Max August 6 US box office: $55.8 million Global box office: $167.4 million Production budget: $185 million Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 90% What critics said: “The movie is too much, too long, but not lacking in its glories. To find them, follow Harley. She’s leading the way.” — Rolling Stone “Reminiscence” (Warner Bros.) Reminiscence scene Hugh Jackman Ben Rothstein / Warner Bros. US release: in theaters and on HBO Max August 20 : in theaters and on HBO Max August 20 US box office: $3.9 million Global box office: $15.8 million Production budget: $54 million Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 37% What critics said: “Reminiscence is the damnedest thing — a movie filled with promising concepts it doesn’t get around to exploring, because it’s dedicated to a romantic mystery that’s never very romantic or mysterious.” — Vulture “Dear Evan Hansen” (Universal) ‘Dear Evan Hansen.’ Universal Pictures US release: only in theaters September 24 : only in theaters September 24 US box office: $15.0 million Global box office: $18.8 million Production budget: $28 million Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 30% What critics said: “We’re more conscious of how facile its story is because the musical numbers — the ballad-heavy score is by Benj Pasek and Justin Paul — don’t land the way they did onstage, their wistfulness now registering as listless.” — Boston Globe “The Many Saints of Newark” (Warner Bros.) Michael Gandolfini and Alessandro Nivola in ‘The Many Saints of Newark.’ Barry Wetcher/Warner Bros. Pictures US release: in theaters and on HBO Max October 1 : in theaters and on HBO Max October 1 US box office: $8.2 million Global box office: $12.7 million Production budget: $50 million (Source: Variety) Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 71% What critics said: “It’s a polished, entertaining film, but a lot of its meaning derives from how much the audience cares about a handful of TV characters they may or may not already know.” — Polygon “The Last Duel” (Disney) US release: in theaters only October 15 : in theaters only October 15 US box office: $10.8 million Global box office: $30.5 million Production budget: $100 million (Source: Hollywood Reporter) Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 85% What critics said: “The Ridley Scott-directed, Matt Damon and Ben Affleck-cowritten film is a fascinating text full of spectacle and ideas worth chewing on.” — The Ringer “King Richard” (Warner Bros.) ‘King Richard.’ Warner Bros. US release: in theaters and on HBO Max November 19 : in theaters and on HBO Max November 19 US box office: $14.6 million Global box office: $24.9 million Production budget: $50 million Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 91% What critics said: “It’s a welcome addition to the biopic genre, buoyed by a career-defining performance from Will Smith.” — Chicago Reader “West Side Story” (Disney) Ansel Elgort and Rachel Zegler in ‘West Side Story.’ 20th Century Studios US release: only in theaters December 10 : only in theaters December 10 US box office: $18 million Global box office: $27.1 million Production budget: $100 million Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 92% What critics said: “Spielberg’s West Side Story is a charismatic showcase for everything he does best on the big screen, and a genuinely thoughtful update, making gentle and incisive rearrangements to justify its brassy sashay back into cinemas.” — The Atlantic