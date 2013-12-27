The Biggest Box-Office Bombs Of 2013

Despite big hits from studios, 2013 was really the year of the box-office bomb.
Currently, the Rocky vs. Raging Bull-esque “Grudge Match” and Justin Bieber’s “Believe” both opened to weak Christmas debuts.
Keanu Reeves’ return in “47 Ronin” is off to an $US8 million start, it has a long way to go to reach its estimated $US225 million budget for Universal.
We’ve gone through this year’s box office releases to round up the biggest flops.
From failed young adult novel adaptations to Sylvester Stallone and Arnold Schwarzenegger films that belonged in the ’80s, here are the year’s biggest duds, surprises, and misses.
Budget: $US28 million
Worldwide gross: $59.6 million
Opening weekend: $13.3 million
While the movie ended up making nearly $US60 million, it was an upset compared to the box-office intake of 2010's first movie which brought in $US96 million. Without Nicolas Cage, the addition of Jim Carrey didn't prove a big enough draw to make this sequel a bigger success than the original.
(Source: Box Office Mojo)
Budget: $US5 million
Worldwide gross: $US15.1 million
Opening weekend: $US7.7 million
When one low-budget horror movie does well in theatres, it often warrants a sequel (look at the successful 'Paranormal Activity' franchise and this year's 'The Purge').
'The Last Exorcism' won't be among those. Though the first film from Lionsgate made nearly $US70 million on a measly $1.8 million budget, this year's sequel -- which cost $US5 million -- only managed to triple the studio budget.
(Source: Box Office Mojo)
Budget: $40 million
Worldwide gross: $48.2 million
Opening weekend: $10.6 million
Many thought 'The Host' was supposed to be the next 'Twilight' series cash cow at theatres since the novel also came from author Stephenie Meyer. However, the alien-romance story didn't take off with audiences -- 'Twilight' made $US392.6 million worldwide on a $US37 million budget.
The search for the next young-adult adaptation movie franchise continues.
(Source: Box Office Mojo)
Budget: $US45 million
Worldwide: $US48.3 million
Opening weekend: $US6.3 million
The film became Arnold Schwarzenegger's lowest box-office opening since 1994's 'Junior.' Sure, his 'Expendables' films do great ... when he's bolstered by other action stars.
There was a time when an Arnold Schwarzenegger standalone movie would have commanded $US100 million easy at the box office worldwide. That time has come and passed.
(Source: Box Office Mojo)
Budget: $US60 million
Worldwide gross: $US60 million
Opening weekend: $US7.6 million
Again, another young adult adaptation Warner Bros. thought may be a good replacement for its 'Harry Potter' series that didn't hit the mark.
Despite a good cast -- Emma Thompson, Viola Davis, Jeremy Irons, Emmy Rossum ('Shameless') -- the film failed to take off at home ($19.5 million domestic).
(Source: Box Office Mojo)
Budget: $US55 million
Worldwide gross: $US54 million
Opening weekend: $US15.8 million
There had to be one animated film that wasn't going to be a big hit with kids. While teens may love Woody Harrelson in zombie flicks and the Hunger Games, he doesn't have the same effect with kids as a turkey.
One reason this film did well was because upon release there wasn't much out until the Thanksgiving holiday weekend. Then came 'Hunger Games' and 'Frozen' and 'Free Birds' was cooked.
(Source: Box Office Mojo)
Budget: $US22 million
Worldwide gross: $US19.9 million
Opening weekend: $US6.9 million
Other than poor critic reviews, a main problem here was that no one really knew this film was coming out from the marketing. Otherwise, it may have already performed better based on fair audience reception.
We wouldn't be surprised if this film ends up breaking even and then crossing into the mid $US20 million range by next year. All of Jason Statham's movies end up around that mark by the end of their run.
(Source: Box Office Mojo)
Budget: $US20 million
Worldwide gross: $US15.6 million
Opening weekend: $US4.6 million
One of the worst-reviewed movies of the year, it may have helped Sony to center the marketing of the dance film around former 'Lost' star Josh Holloway.
(Source: Box Office Mojo)
Budget: $US15 million
Worldwide: $US9.3 million
Opening weekend: $US4.6 million
Despite having Tyler Perry's name attached to the film, this movie was actually from first-time director Tina Gordon Chism ('Drumline' writer). Starring Kerry Washington ('Scandal') and Craig Robinson ('The Office'), the film became Perry's lowest box-office opening.
(Source: Box Office Mojo)
Budget: $US30 million
Worldwide gross: $US22.5 million
Opening weekend: $US10.2 million
Steve Carell and Jim Carrey tried to bring back the magic of teaming up in 2003's 'Bruce Almighty'; however, this wasn't the year for Carrey's box-office return. It was one of the lowest box-office openings for either actor.
(Source: Box Office Mojo)
Budget: $US18 million
Worldwide gross: $US10.5 million
Opening weekend: $US4.5 million
Ethan Hawke may have made a comeback this year in unexpected horror hit 'The Purge,' but this car chase thriller featuring Selena Gomez became the worst-reviewed movie of the year on Rotten Tomatoes and one of the worst-reviewed movies ever.
(Source: Box Office Mojo)
Budget: $US17.5 million
Worldwide gross: $US7 million
Opening weekend: $US3.7 million
Chalk this one up to a poor release time and poor marketing (did you see this poster?) where it got muddled behind 'The Hunger Games: Catching Fire' and surprise box-office hit 'The Best Man Holiday.'
The film had plenty of talent from Angela Bassett and Forest Whitaker to Jennifer Hudson. Maybe no one was in the mood for a Christmas musical.
(Source: Box Office Mojo)
Budget: $US22 million
Worldwide gross: $US10.9 million
Opening weekend: $US5.2 million
Christian Bale's other holiday movie opened during a slow after Thanksgiving holiday weekend. Granted, he's never a big draw out of the Batsuit, but the film received pretty glum reviews overall.
Now, the filmmakers are being sued for $50 million by Native Americans claiming they were depicted in a defamatory manner in the movie.
(Source: Box Office Mojo)
Budget: $US35 million
Worldwide: $21.8 million
Opening weekend: $US7.6 million
This remake of a 2006 French film had a massive amount of star power -- Diane Keaton, Robert De Niro, Robin Williams, and Susan Sarandon -- but overwhelming poor reviews made it one of the year's worst received films of the year.
(Source: Box Office Mojo)
Budget: $US35 million
Worldwide gross: $US19.7 million
Opening weekend: $US8.3 million
This Mark Wahlberg and Russell Crowe crime thriller was buried at the box office beneath Warner Bros.' own crime flick 'Gangster Squad' which was pushed back until this year. Poor reviews didn't help out the film either.
(Source: Box Office Mojo)
Budget: $US28 million
Worldwide gross: $8.6 million
Opening weekend: $US1.7 million
WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange did all he could to make sure people steered clear of this adaptation -- he leaked the script and a published a 4,000-word memo against the film -- and the people listened.
Not that this really matters for Disney when they had two Marvel movies ('Thor 2' / 'Iron Man 3') to make up for any losses. Add on Pixar's 'Frozen' and 'Monsters University' and the Mouse House is doing just fine.
(Source: Box Office Mojo)
Budget: $US110 million
Worldwide gross: $US87.9 million
Opening weekend: $US27 million
It took nearly 30 years to bring this film to the big screen and when it finally arrived ... no one cared. For a book beloved worldwide, the film performed worse overseas than at home.
The problem? The acting selection was great. Viola Davis. Ben Kingsley. Harrison Ford. Asa Butterfield ('Hugo'). The book is unadaptable. Even author Orson Scott Card admitted that.
Unfortunately, the movie tried so hard to cram so much of the book into less than two hours, that it lost the magic of what made this story a great young adult novel.
(Source: Box Office Mojo)
Budget: $US35 million
Worldwide: $US13.8 million
Opening weekend: $US3.5 million
Despite the star power of both Harrison Ford and Gary Oldman, people probably didn't realise this cat-and-mouse espionage film hit theatres.
Upon its debut, 'Paranoia' didn't make it into the box-office top 10 for the weekend and ended up becoming Ford's worst-reviewed film yet.
(Source: Box Office Mojo)
Budget: $US35 million
Worldwide gross: $US4 million
Opening Weekend: $US885,000
Josh Brolin and Samuel L. Jackson couldn't make a hit out of Spike Lee's remake of the 2003 classic.
It probably didn't help that around the film's release a designer came out accusing Lee of stealing his poster designs to promote 'Oldboy.' The movie's Facebook page quickly became overrun by negative feedback.
(Source: Box Office Mojo)
Estimated budget: $US55 million
Worldwide gross: $US9.5 million
Opening weekend: $US4.5 million
Two weeks after Schwarzenegger delivered a dud, Sylvester Stallone's standalone film from Warner Bros. became the actor's lowest box-office opening since 2000's 'Get Carter.'
(Sources: IMDBpro/Box Office Mojo)
Budget: $US130 million
Worldwide gross: $US78.3 million
Opening weekend: $US12.7 million
The want-to-be 'Men in Black' came a few years too late to compete with Will Smith and Tommy Lee Jones' alien franchise. This was one of two movies for Ryan Reynolds that bombed in the same weekend -- the other being DreamWorks Animation's 'Turbo.' The only difference was the animated film went on to be a hit overseas.
The loss didn't hurt Universal too much since they had not one, but two of the year's highest-grossing movies.
(Source: Box Office Mojo)
Studio: Disney
Budget: $US215-$250 million
Worldwide: : $US260.5 million
Opening Weekend:
Sure the film ended up making plenty worldwide, but Disney admitted the film would cost them an estimated $160-$190 million. It's safe to say this will be the last we see of Johnny Depp as Tonto.
(Source: Box Office Mojo)
