The Biggest Box-Office Bombs Of 2013

Despite big hits from studios, 2013 was really the year of the box-office bomb.

Currently, the Rocky vs. Raging Bull-esque “Grudge Match” and Justin Bieber’s “Believe” both opened to weak Christmas debuts.

Keanu Reeves’ return in “47 Ronin” is off to an $US8 million start, it has a long way to go to reach its estimated $US225 million budget for Universal.

We’ve gone through this year’s box office releases to round up the biggest flops.

From failed young adult novel adaptations to Sylvester Stallone and Arnold Schwarzenegger films that belonged in the ’80s, here are the year’s biggest duds, surprises, and misses.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.