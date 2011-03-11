The 9 People Who Gained The Most Money Last Year

Nearly all of the world’s billionaires got richer last year, according to the Forbes Billionaire List.
There were a few losers. And a few massive winners.
The big winners include tycoons from Russia, Ukraine, Nigeria and Mexico, led by Carlos Slim who gained $20.5 billion.
Mark Zuckerberg and other Facebook people hit the jackpot, but the most successful American was casino-owner Sheldon Adelson who gained $14 billion.
2010 net worth: $4 billion
2011 net worth: $13.5 billion
Zuckerberg's wealth goes up and up Goldman Sachs invests and everyone salivates over a possible IPO. Meanwhile there's a movie about him and he sits next to Obama at a private dinner.
2010 net worth: $7.2 billion
2011 net worth: $17.7 billion
Usmanov's Digital Sky Technologies made early investments in Facebook, Zynga, and Groupon that have surely paid off.
2010 net worth: $5.2 billion
2011 net worth: $16 billion
Akhmetov's company Metinvest invested in Illych Iron and Steel, increasing its steel production this year. High metal prices have brought in loads of cash.
2010 net worth: $28 billion
2011 net worth: $39.5 billion
Ellison's Oracle saw a 30% increase in share price last year and also won a copyright infringement court case for $1.3 billion.
2010 net worth: $2.1 billion
2011 net worth: $13.8 billion
Aliko Dangote publicly listed his company Dangote Cement and it now accounts for 25% of the Nigerian Stock Exchange.
2010 net worth: NA
2011 net worth: $14.4 billion
Newcomers to the lists, the brothers inherited their father's Aldi grocery store when he passed away in July 2010.
2010 net worth: $27.5 billion
2011 net worth: $41 billion
As the economy recovers, the demand for luxury items such as Dom Perignon and Louis Vuitton increases. This helped shares of Arnault's LVMH grow more than half last year.
2010 net worth: $9.3 billion
2011 net worth: $23.3 billion
Adelson, owner of Las Vegas Sands, made a huge come back this year when shares of his company grew more than 2000%.
2010 net worth: $53.5 billion
2011 net worth: $74 billion
Not only did last year's richest man stay on top, he increased his fortune by over a third. The king of Mexican telecom gained in part due to the rise in the Mexican stock market and a stronger peso.
