The 9 People Who Gained The Most Money Last Year

Nearly all of the world’s billionaires got richer last year, according to the Forbes Billionaire List.



There were a few losers. And a few massive winners.

The big winners include tycoons from Russia, Ukraine, Nigeria and Mexico, led by Carlos Slim who gained $20.5 billion.

Mark Zuckerberg and other Facebook people hit the jackpot, but the most successful American was casino-owner Sheldon Adelson who gained $14 billion.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.