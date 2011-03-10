The 14 Biggest Billionaire Losers Of The Year

It was a great year for rich people, with a record 1,210 billionaires and $4.5 trillion wealth in Forbes’ annual list.
But of course some people managed to lose money.
The billionaire losers include the Ambani brothers, particularly Anil who lost $4.9 billion after corruption rumours caused a selloff in all of his holdings.
Other billionaires lost money through gifts, changes in tax code, failed deals and criminal investigation.
But don’t worry, they’re all still billionaires.
2010 net worth: $7.5 billion
2011 net worth: $6 billion
Alain and Gerard Wertheimer inherited their father's luxury fashion company, Chanel.
2010 net worth: $5.7 billion
2011 net worth: $4.1 billion
Reinhold Wurth took over a screw business from his father when he was 19. He is now retired and owns a large art collection.
2010 net worth: $2.5 billion
2011 net worth: NA
Edgar Bronfman Sr. is the former head of Seagrams. He inherited the business from his father, Sam.
2010 net worth: $9 billion
2011 net worth: $7.3 billion
Kushal Pal Singh is chairman of Indian real estate company DLF. Last year, stocks fell 20%.
2010 net worth: $4.4 billion
2011 net worth: $2.7 billion
Wang was praised in 2009 for bringing the electric car to China but shares in his auto and battery maker, BYD, have plunged because of execution troubles.
2010 net worth: $2.9 billion
2011 net worth: $1.2 billion
Russian real estate billionaire is currently under investigation for fraud because of a mysterious $500 million fund deposited in her bank account.
2010 net worth: $10.1 billion
2011 net worth: $8.2 billion
In 2010, Salinas Pliego took financially struggling wireless carrier Iusacell private, he owned 75%.
2010 net worth: $29 billion
2011 net worth: $27 billion
Mukesh Ambani owns oil and gas conglomerate Reliance Industries. He recently purchased the most expensive home ever built.
2010 net worth: $14.5 billion
2011 net worth: $12.5 billion
Kuok Group owns a large network of companies, its biggest being the stake in Wilmar the world's largest palm oil company. However, the stocks in the palm oil company were down last year.
2010 net worth: $3.9 billion
2011 net worth: $1.8 billion
Bradley Huges, former real estate executive, founded storage company, Public Storage lost some of his fortune because gave some to his heirs.
2010 net worth: $18.7 billion
2011 net worth: $16.6 billion
Michael Otto was the CEO of Otto Group until 2007 when he retired. Now he head the supervisory board of Otto Group.
2010 net worth: $13.7 billion
2011 net worth: $8.8 billion
Anil Ambani has been associated with the massive 2G telecom scandal in India. Though no charges have been issued, the rumours were enough to cause a selloff in all stocks connected to Anil's conglomerate.
2010 net worth: $7.5 billion
2011 net worth: NA
Saji owns drink firm Suntory. He planned to merge the business with Kirin Holdings, but the deal fell through.
2010 net worth: $23 billion
2011 net worth: $6 billion
Was this the greatest tax coup ever? Kamprad's lawyers established that assets held by his Lichtenstein-based foundation -- which owns IKEA -- do not count toward his personal wealth.
