The 14 Biggest Billionaire Losers Of The Year

Gus Lubin, Leah Goldman
Ambani Brothers

It was a great year for rich people, with a record 1,210 billionaires and $4.5 trillion wealth in Forbes’ annual list.

But of course some people managed to lose money.

The billionaire losers include the Ambani brothers, particularly Anil who lost $4.9 billion after corruption rumours caused a selloff in all of his holdings.

Other billionaires lost money through gifts, changes in tax code, failed deals and criminal investigation.

But don’t worry, they’re all still billionaires.

#14 Alain & Gerard Wertheimer lost $1.5 billion

2010 net worth: $7.5 billion

2011 net worth: $6 billion

Alain and Gerard Wertheimer inherited their father's luxury fashion company, Chanel.

#13 Reinhold Wurth lost $1.6 billion

2010 net worth: $5.7 billion

2011 net worth: $4.1 billion

Reinhold Wurth took over a screw business from his father when he was 19. He is now retired and owns a large art collection.

#12 Edgar Bronfman Sr. lost at least $1.6 billion

2010 net worth: $2.5 billion

2011 net worth: NA

Edgar Bronfman Sr. is the former head of Seagrams. He inherited the business from his father, Sam.

#11 Kushal Pal Singh lost $1.7 billion

2010 net worth: $9 billion

2011 net worth: $7.3 billion

Kushal Pal Singh is chairman of Indian real estate company DLF. Last year, stocks fell 20%.

#10 Wang Chuanfu lost $1.7 billion

2010 net worth: $4.4 billion

2011 net worth: $2.7 billion

Wang was praised in 2009 for bringing the electric car to China but shares in his auto and battery maker, BYD, have plunged because of execution troubles.

#9 Elena Baturina lost $1.7 billion

2010 net worth: $2.9 billion

2011 net worth: $1.2 billion

Russian real estate billionaire is currently under investigation for fraud because of a mysterious $500 million fund deposited in her bank account.

#8 Ricardo Salinas Pliego lost $1.9 billion

2010 net worth: $10.1 billion

2011 net worth: $8.2 billion

In 2010, Salinas Pliego took financially struggling wireless carrier Iusacell private, he owned 75%.

#7 Mukesh Ambani lost $2 billion

2010 net worth: $29 billion

2011 net worth: $27 billion

Mukesh Ambani owns oil and gas conglomerate Reliance Industries. He recently purchased the most expensive home ever built.

#6 Robert Kuok lost $2 billion

2010 net worth: $14.5 billion

2011 net worth: $12.5 billion

Kuok Group owns a large network of companies, its biggest being the stake in Wilmar the world's largest palm oil company. However, the stocks in the palm oil company were down last year.

#5 Bradley Hughes lost $2.1 billion

2010 net worth: $3.9 billion

2011 net worth: $1.8 billion

Bradley Huges, former real estate executive, founded storage company, Public Storage lost some of his fortune because gave some to his heirs.

#4 Michael Otto lost $2.1 billion

2010 net worth: $18.7 billion

2011 net worth: $16.6 billion

Michael Otto was the CEO of Otto Group until 2007 when he retired. Now he head the supervisory board of Otto Group.

#3 Anil Ambani lost $4.9 billion

2010 net worth: $13.7 billion

2011 net worth: $8.8 billion

Anil Ambani has been associated with the massive 2G telecom scandal in India. Though no charges have been issued, the rumours were enough to cause a selloff in all stocks connected to Anil's conglomerate.

#2 Nobutada Saji lost at least $6.6 billion

2010 net worth: $7.5 billion

2011 net worth: NA

Saji owns drink firm Suntory. He planned to merge the business with Kirin Holdings, but the deal fell through.

#1 Ingvar Kamprad lost $17 billion

2010 net worth: $23 billion

2011 net worth: $6 billion

Was this the greatest tax coup ever? Kamprad's lawyers established that assets held by his Lichtenstein-based foundation -- which owns IKEA -- do not count toward his personal wealth.

