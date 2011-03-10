The 14 Biggest Billionaire Losers Of The Year

It was a great year for rich people, with a record 1,210 billionaires and $4.5 trillion wealth in Forbes’ annual list.



But of course some people managed to lose money.

The billionaire losers include the Ambani brothers, particularly Anil who lost $4.9 billion after corruption rumours caused a selloff in all of his holdings.

Other billionaires lost money through gifts, changes in tax code, failed deals and criminal investigation.

But don’t worry, they’re all still billionaires.

