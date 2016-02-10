These 5 beer makers own more than 50% of the world's beer

In 2004, 10 brewers controlled 51% of the global beer market by volume. Ten years later, five beer makers — Anheuser-Busch InBev, SABMiller, Heineken, Carlsberg, and China Resources Enterprise — control about the same amount.

Budweiser maker Anheuser-Busch InBev, which acquired Miller producer SABMiller at the end of last year, together own about 30% of the global market share.

Bottom line: “Big Beer” is big.

We mapped out the five biggest beer makers in the world, along with many of the major brands they own, to show how vast this empire of inebriation extends. AB InBev, in particular, has dipped its big toe into the craft beer pond, making five big craft purchases last year, including Breckenridge Brewery in Colorado, Four Peaks Brewing Company in Arizona, Camden Town Brewery in England, Elysian Brewing Company in Washington, and Golden Road Brewing Company in California. This brings the total number of craft breweries AB InBev acquired up to eight.

SABMiller also acquired a craft brewery of its own last year: London’s Meantime Brewing Company. SABMiller spun out Miller/MolsonCoors when it was bought out by AB InBev.

Melissa Stanger contributed to this post.

