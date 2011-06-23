Awesome Satellite Pictures Of The World's Most Popular Amusement Parks

Julie Zeveloff
image

Nearly 189.1 million people visited amusement parks around the world in 2010, an increase of nearly two per cent and a sign that people are once again starting to spend money on leisure.

The number of visitors to theme parks in the U.S. and Europe returned to pre-recession levels, and the number of tourists at Asian parks also increased, according to a new report from the Themed Entertainment Association and the Economics Practice at AECOM.

Orlando saw a 10.5 per cent jump in regional tourism in 2010, thanks in part to the opening of the hugely popular Wizarding World of Harry Potter at Universal Studios.

In Asia, Disney was the big winner, with attendance at Disney theme parks in Japan and Hong Kong increasing by 800,000 and 600,000, respectively, according to the report.

Seaworld California in San Diego had 3.8 million visitors

De Efteling in Kaatsheuvel, the Netherlands, had 4 million visitors

Yokohama Hakkeijima Sea Paradise in Yokohama, Japan, had 4.02 million visitors

Busch Gardens Tampa Bay in Tampa Bay, Florida, had 4.2 million visitors

Europa Park in Rust, Germany, had 4.25 million visitors

Nagashima Spa Land in Kuwana, Japan, had 4.47 million visitors

Walt Disney Studios in Paris, France, had 4.5 million visitors

Universal Studios Hollywood in Universal City, Calif. had 5.04 million visitors

Ocean Park in Hong Kong had 5.1 million visitors

Seaworld Florida in Orlando had 5.1 milion visitors

Hong Kong Disneyland had 5.2 million visitors

Lotte World in Seoul, South Korea, had 5.55 million visitors

Universal Studios at Universal Orlando had 5.93 million visitors

Islands of Adventure at Universal Orlando had 5.95 million visitors

Disney California Adventure in Anaheim, Calif., had 6.28 million visitors

Everland in Gyeonggi-Do, South Korea, had 6.88 million visitors

Universal Studios Japan in Osaka had 8.16 million visitors

Disney's Hollywood Studios at Walt Disney World in Lake Buena Vista, Fla., had 9.6 million visitors

Disney's Animal Kingdom at Walt Disney World in Lake Buena Vista, Fla., had 9.69 million visitors

Disneyland Park at Disneyland, Paris, had 10.5 million visitors

EPCOT at Walt Disney World in Lake Buena Vista, Fla., had 10.83 million visitors

Tokyo Disneysea in Japan had 12.67 million visitors

Tokyo Disneyland had 14.45 million visitors

Disneyland in Anaheim, Calif., had 15.98 million visitors

Magic Kingdom at Walt Disney World in Lake Buena Vista, Fla., had 16.97 million visitors

