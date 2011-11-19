20 American Charities That Are Actually Raking In Donations

Photo: stevendepolo via flickr
American charities seriously suffered during the economic downturn, as individual givers tightened purse strings and corporate donors were forced to cut back.While nonprofits expect 2011 to be an improvement over previous years, they’re taking a big dose of caution alongside their optimism.
According to the Chronicle of Philanthropy, major nonprofits expect a median rise of around 4.7% in giving in 2011, an improvement over 2010’s 3.5% median gain. However, charities that made the publication’s Philanthropy 400, a list of the charities that made the most from private sources, raised about 8% less in 2010 than they did in 2007, before the crash.
Some groups have fared better than others.
According to the Chronicle, international nonprofits that rely on donations of products like food and clothing have done well, as have organisations that rely on gifts of stock, which has rallied recently.
Want to know which charities came out on top? We have a list of the 20 that raised the most from private donors last year. See the full list at the Chronicle of Philanthropy.
Private donations: $598,890,327
% change year-over-year: -6.4%
Total income: n/a
% income spent on program services: n/a
Stanford University was the only college or university to rank in the Chronicle of Philanthropy's top 20. The University has a cancer centre and major research facilities.
*FY ending 8/31/2010
Private donations: $608,416,000
% change year-over-year: 61.5%
Total income: $646,065,000
% income spent on program services: 62.8%
The National Christian Foundation is the world's largest Christian grant-making foundation, giving to churches, ministries and nonprofits.
*FY ending 12/3120/10
Private donations: $616,542,447
% change year-over-year: -1.3%
Total income: $1,499,256,887
% income spent on program services: 76.7%
The organisation is dedicated to helping young people reach their full potential through various education and leadership programs. Currently has more than 4,000 local clubs.
*FY ending 12/31/2010
Private donations: $619,865,411
% change year-over-year: n/a
Total income: $785,477,948
% income spent on program services: 25.2%
The Broad Institute is a genomic medicine research centre that is affiliated with the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Harvard University and its affiliated hospitals.
*FY ending 12/31/2010
Private donations: $657,040,466
% change year-over-year: 10.9%
Total income: $4,040,361,405
% income spent on program services: 83.5%
Goodwill Industries International is a not-for-profit organisation that provides job training, employment placement services and other community-based programs for people who have a disability, lack education or job experience, or face employment challenges. It's funded in part by a network of retail stores.
*FY ending 12/31/2010
#15 American Lebanese Syrian Associated Charities/St. Jude Children's Research Hospital; Memphis, Tenn.
Private donations: $659,370,821
% change year-over-year: .2%
Total income: $741,422,566
% income spent on program services: 60.5%
The American Lebanese Syrian Associated Charities has been the exclusive fund-raising organisation of St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, a pediatric treatment and research facility focused on children's catastrophic diseases, since 1957.
*FY ending 6/30/2010
Private donations: $667,011,187
% change year-over-year: $13.3%
Total income: $698,019,815
% income spent on program services: 93.8%
Feeding America is America's leading hunger-relief, charity, serving a nationwide network of more than 200 food banks and food rescue organisations.
*FY ending 6/30/2010
Private donations: $744,000,000
% change year-over-year: 11.5%
Total income: $1,540,000,000
% income spent on program services: 79.9%
The organisation is devoted to building affordable housing in the U.S. and globally.
*FY ending 6/30/2010
Private donations: $767,065,000
% change year-over-year: -1.0%
Total income: $5,919,266,000
% income spent on program services: 80.9%
The YMCA is a worldwide organisation offering academic, religious, and athletic programming.
*FY ending 12/31/2010
Private donations: $779,955,087
% change year-over-year: -10.4%
Total income: $1,026,656,787
% income spent on program services: 82.9%
World Vision International is an evangelical relief and development umbrella organisation whose stated goal is 'to follow our Lord and Saviour Jesus Christ in working with the poor and oppressed to promote human transformation, seek justice and bear witness to the good news of the Kingdom of God.'
*FY ending 9/30/2010
Private donations: $793,815,584
% change year-over-year: -2.2%
Total income: $4,669,503,437
% income spent on program services: 79.5%
Catholic Charities is a network of charities whose aim is 'to provide service to people in need, to advocate for justice in social structures, and to call the entire church and other people of good will to do the same.'
*FY ending 12/31/2010
Private donations: $794,563,561
% change year-over-year: -33.5%
Total income: $795,078,846
% income spent on program services: 106.2%
AmeriCares is a non-profit disaster relief and humanitarian aid organisation providing immediate response to emergency medical needs and supporting long-term health care initiatives for people in the U.S. and abroad.
*FY ending 6/30/2010
Private donations: $903,200,000
% change year-over-year: .6%
Total income: $956,159,000
% income spent on program services: 71.2%
The American Cancer Society is dedicated to eliminating cancer through research, education, advocacy, and service.
*FY ending 8/31/2010
Private donations: $926,437,695
% change year-over-year: 92.1%
Total income: $937,275,975
% income spent on program services: 45.6%
Schwab Charitable is a national donor-advised fund that offers small and large donors the ability to maximise benefits while supporting charities and building a legacy.
*FY ending 6/30/2010
Private donations: $1,036,854,028
% change year-over-year: -3.7%
Total income: $1,047,115,087
% income spent on program services: 93.2%
Food for the Poor is an ecumenical Christian nonprofit organisation that provides food, medicine, and shelter, among other services, to poor people in Latin America and the Caribbean.
*FY ending 12/31/2010
Private donations: $1,075,685,013
% change year-over-year: 63.6%
Total income: $3,587,775,430
% income spent on program services: 86.2%
The Red Cross is a volunteer-led, humanitarian organisation that provides emergency assistance, disaster relief and education inside the U.S.
*FY ending 6/30/2010
Private donations: $1,144,189,191
% change year-over-year: 14.8%
Total income: $1,152,058,562
% income spent on program services: 99.4%
The goal of the task fore is to develop and implement a plan for global immunization efforts and measures to promote and maintain healthy children and families.
*FY ending 8/31/2010
Private donations: $1,321,234,154
% change year-over-year: 38.7%
Total income: $1,274,175,574
% income spent on program services: 88%
The charity is a donor-advised fund that helps people companies to give charity effectively.
*FY ending 6/30/2010
Private donations: $1,807,308,000
% change year-over-year: 5.1%
Total income: $3,341,277,000
% income spent on program services: 79.5%
The Salvation Army is a Protestant Christian church known for its extensive philanthropy and charity work in over 100 countries around the world.
*FY ending 9/30/2010
Private donations: $3,858,904,525
% change year-over-year: .4%
Total income: $4,229,741,319
% income spent on program services: 84.2%
United Way is a network of nearly 1,800 community-based organisations worldwide that aims to create opportunities by focusing on education, income, and health.
*FY ending 12/31/2010
