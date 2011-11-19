20 American Charities That Are Actually Raking In Donations

Photo: stevendepolo via flickr

American charities seriously suffered during the economic downturn, as individual givers tightened purse strings and corporate donors were forced to cut back.While nonprofits expect 2011 to be an improvement over previous years, they’re taking a big dose of caution alongside their optimism.



According to the Chronicle of Philanthropy, major nonprofits expect a median rise of around 4.7% in giving in 2011, an improvement over 2010’s 3.5% median gain. However, charities that made the publication’s Philanthropy 400, a list of the charities that made the most from private sources, raised about 8% less in 2010 than they did in 2007, before the crash.

Some groups have fared better than others.

According to the Chronicle, international nonprofits that rely on donations of products like food and clothing have done well, as have organisations that rely on gifts of stock, which has rallied recently.

Want to know which charities came out on top? We have a list of the 20 that raised the most from private donors last year. See the full list at the Chronicle of Philanthropy.

