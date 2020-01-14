The 11 most egregious 2020 Oscar snubs — from Jennifer Lopez to Robert De Niro to women directors

Disney ‘Frozen II.’

Nominees for the 92nd Oscars were announced on Monday and there were a whole lot of snubs.

Like, a whole other award show could be done to celebrate all the snubs.

From Jennifer Lopez to “Frozen II” to no women chosen in the best director category, the snubs ranged far and wide.

Here are the 11 biggest snubs.

Oscar nominations for the 92nd Academy Awards (airing on ABC February 9) were announced Monday morning, and though it was big for the likes of Warner Bros.’ “Joker,” which received 11 nominations (the most ever for a comic-book movie); and Netflix, which had the most nominations of any studio (24); there were a whole lot of snubs.

There’s always a lot to gripe about when the nominations are announced, but this year if feels like the Academy voters missed a ton.

From Jennifer Lopez not getting a nom for best supporting actress despite her career-best performance in “Hustlers,” to “Frozen II” being shut out of the best animated features category, and not a single woman director being nominated in the best director category – yeah, there’s a lot to complain about.

Here are the 11 biggest Oscar snubs of 2020:

Jennifer Lopez not getting a best supporting actress nomination for “Hustlers.”

STXfilms

Personally, I think this is the biggest snub of the 2020 Oscars.

Lopez delivered an incredible performance as the mother hen to a group of strippers who turn to crime to find a better life, and she got zero love for it.

I’ve been raving about her performance since September, but it seems Academy voters did not see the same emotionally charged and layered acting that I did.

The supporting actress category is a strong one, with Scarlett Johansson (“Jojo Rabbit”), Laura Dern (“Marriage Story”), and Kathy Bates (“Richard Jewell”) getting deserving nods, but how J. Lo is not among them is an outrage.

Adam Sandler did not get nominated for best actor.

A24

The Sandman deserved better. It’s as simple as that. Diving headfirst into the wildness that is a Josh and Benny Safdie movie, Adam Sandler’s performance as a degenerate gambler made “Uncut Gems” into a movie we will be talking about for years to come. Sadly, he will not be a part of Hollywood’s biggest night.

The next time you’ll probably see Sandler is in one of his Netflix movies, so next time you see an Academy voter, make sure to thank them.

Disney’s “Frozen II” did not get an Oscar nomination.

Disney

I know, poor Disney. One of its billion-dollar giants didn’t get an Oscar nomination. But the way the Mouse House has historically dominated the best animated feature category, it is a shock when one of its big guns doesn’t get a nomination.

Wipe your tears Bob Iger, it’s not like you got shut out in the category. “Toy Story 4,” one of your other billion-dollar giants, got a nomination.

Awkwafina didn’t get nomination for her performance in “The Farewell.”

A24 ‘The Farewell’

Though Awkwafina scored a Golden Globe for her performance in indie hit “The Farewell,” she was shut out at the Oscars.

The category is robust this year with Scarlett Johansson (“Marriage Story”), Charlize Theron (“Bombshell”), and Renée Zellweger (“Judy”) all getting nods. Awkwafina was likely a long shot, but certainly deserving.

Robert De Niro. Yes, one of the greatest actors ever didn’t get a nomination.

Netflix

Netflix’s “The Irishman” got a lot of attention with 10 nominations, but Robert De Niro is on the outside looking in.

That’s right. One of the greatest actors of his generation giving a performance that spans decades was thought not worthy to include with the likes of a super villain, a Pope, a struggling actor, and a playwright getting a divorce.

Lupita Nyong’o’s performance in “Us” didn’t get any love.

Universal

It’s not often that a movie released in March has the legs to get attention come award season time, but many thought if any could, it would be Nyongo’s performance in Jordan Peele’s creepy “Us.”

Playing both the hero and villain in the movie was incredible to watch, but it’s just another gem that didn’t get noticed.

“Dolemite Is My Name” did not get a nomination in the costume design category. How?

‘Dolemite Is My Name.’

It was a long shot to hear Eddie Murphy’s name announced in the best actor category for his performance in “Dolemite Is My Name,” but the movie not getting chosen for costume design is downright puzzling.

Not only does Ruth E. Carter capture the 1970s vibe that the movie is set in, but she also does a masterful job in recapturing the look of what everyone wore in the original ‘Dolemite” movie.

The acclaimed “Apollo 11” did not get nominated for best documentary.

CNN Films/Neon

The documentary category always gives us a snub or two and this year was no different.

The acclaimed doc on the historic mission to the moon was on everyone’s list as a definite Oscar nominee. So, of course it wasn’t selected.

“Spirit,” the song Beyoncé wrote and performed for “The Lion King,” did not get nominated.

Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

Yes, the hive is definitely disappointed today. But do you know who really doesn’t want to get out of bed: The producers of the Oscars, who just realised they have a show that could have had a musical performance by Beyoncé.

No best director nomination for Greta Gerwig.

Sony

Though Greta Gerwig received a nomination for best adapted screenplay and her movie, “Little Women,” got nominations for best actress (Saoirse Ronan), supporting actress (Florence Pugh), and best picture, she did not score a best director nomination.

In fact, no women were nominated for best director.

@TheAcademy ‘Congratulations to those men,’ Monday’s Oscar nominations presenter Issa Rae said, followed by this look into the camera.

Though the Academy has taken lengths to expand the diversity and bring some youth into the voting body of the Academy since the #OscarsSoWhite controversy in 2016, there’s still a lot of work to be done. And this morning was the latest example.

Despite an impressive crop of women directors who released movies in 2019 – Greta Gerwig (“Little Women”), Lorene Scafaria (“Hustlers”), Lulu Wang (“The Farewell”), Alma Har’el (“Honey Boy”), and Marielle Heller (“A Beautiful Day in the Neighbourhood”) – not a single woman director was chosen in the best director category.

There were many snubs this year, but this one was the most crushing of all.

