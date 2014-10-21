The 25 Biggest Landowners In The US

REUTERS/Rick Wilking Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos is again one of America’s biggest land owners.

America’s 100 biggest landowners increased their private holdings by 500,000 acres in the past year, according to The Land Report, which just released its annual list of landowners by acreage.

That’s slightly down from 2013, when the top 100 added 700,000 acres to their holdings. Even so, it means these land tycoons control more than 30 million acres, or almost 2% of America’s land mass.

Media tycoon John Malone, who owns 2.2 million acres — more than twice as much land as the state of Delaware — tops the list for the fourth year running. We’re taking a closer look at the top 25 land owners. You can download the full report here.

