Finally! Bigger Pictures Coming To Facebook

Facebook is increasing the maximum size of photos uploaded to the site by 20%, the company announced today.



Users will be able to upload images up to 720 pixels, up from 604. The change is already live for some users, and will be rolled out to everyone over the next few days.

This is a big step for Facebook. The photos it hosts are a huge part of what brings so many people to the site. Improving the poor quality of those pictures is a move Facebook has been weighing for some time now.

It won’t be free. The number of images on Facebook blew past 10 billion over a year ago. The old photos won’t get any bigger, of course, but this move will increase the company’s already massive storage costs going forward.

But those are costs Facebook is happy to take on. And it’s not the only improvement Facebook has made to its photo service semi-recently: Users have always been able to upload as many photos as they want, but until recently there was a cap of 60 photos in any one album. That limit was increased to 200 last spring.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.