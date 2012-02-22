Amazon's Next Attempt At Killing The iPad Is Coming In A Few Months

Photo: Flickr/wwphotos

Amazon is preparing to release a 10″ Kindle Fire tablet in the second quarter of this year, DigiTimes reports.This will be a much more direct attempt to challenge the iPad’s dominance, but until Amazon makes some changes on the software side, it will fail to slow the iPad.



The 7″ Kindle Fire doesn’t really compete with the iPad. It’s too limited to be a true competitor, as fourth quarter sales have shown. Apple sold 15.4 million iPads in the holiday quarter versus an estimated 3-5 million Kindle Fires for Amazon.

A 10″ tablet, in theory, will be more competitive. The bigger screen size means you can do more.

But, before Amazon can really compete with the iPad it needs to improve the Kindle Fire software. It needs a better browser. It needs more applications.

Apple’s ecosystem is what sets it apart. Amazon doesn’t have that ecosystem.

Until Amazon addresses those problems, a 10″ Kindle Fire won’t slow down the iPad.

