9 Reasons Why We're Super-Excited About A 4-inch iPhone Screen

Word broke today that Apple placed orders for a 4-inch iPhone screen.
We think this is amazing news and are excited to see how Apple will use the extra half inch to make our iPhone better.
We think a 4-inch screen is a sweet spot because it will still still fit in your pocket, but give you more room for your favourite apps and content.
Web browsing. Viewing websites will be easier on the eyes. We hope it ends the crappy mobile site trend too.
