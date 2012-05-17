9 Reasons Why We're Super-Excited About A 4-inch iPhone Screen

Word broke today that Apple placed orders for a 4-inch iPhone screen.



We think this is amazing news and are excited to see how Apple will use the extra half inch to make our iPhone better.

We think a 4-inch screen is a sweet spot because it will still still fit in your pocket, but give you more room for your favourite apps and content.

