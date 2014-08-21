These Are The First Photos We've Seen Of What Could Be The 5.5-Inch IPhone 6

Photos of the 5.5-inch iPhone 6 — the larger of the two models expected to be released on Sept. 9—have surfaced online, according to 9to5Mac.

We’ve seen renders of the larger iPhone 6 before, but this is the first time we’re seeing what appears to be the phone’s actual shell.

This week we learned that the larger of the two iPhone coming out this fall might be called the iPhone 6L.

If true, this would be a neat way to distinguish between the two handsets.

On the other hand, the L in iPhone 6L supposedly stands for Large, and you’d think Apple could come up with a better name than essentially “the Big iPhone.”

Here’s another photo of the 5.5-inch shell:

We also learned today that the iPhone 6 may have a protruding camera lens that would make it easy for users to attach accessories and enhance the camera’s functionality.

