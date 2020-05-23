Bigfoot just photobombed a million-dollar listing in central California

John Dressler The listing for 5649 Hillside Drive in Felton, California, comes with a tall, furry surprise guest.

A Zillow listing in California features photos of Bigfoot peppered among images of spacious rooms, high ceilings, and a wraparound porch.

“I thought it might be fun and make people smile,” Realtor Daniel Oster told Insider.

The town abuts a redwood forest where Bigfoot has been spotted dozens of times.

A listing for a gorgeous 1,872 square-foot house on California’s central coast has drawn attention thanks to its rather strange houseguest.

Bigfoot.

John Dressler Bigfoot hanging out on the porch.

Coldwell Banker posted 5649 Hillside Drive, a five-bed, three-bath home in Fenton, California, on the real-estate site Zillow on May 15, with an asking price of $US999,000.

The hairy cryptid is selectively peppered through the listing’s image gallery, which includes pictures of the carport, wraparound deck, and several outbuildings.

Scan through it too quickly and you might not even notice he’s there.

John Dressler The house was built in 1939 but has been substantially renovated.

In one photo, Bigfoot is doing yoga.

In another, he’s taking a tray of freshly baked cookies out of the oven. (Every smart realtor’s secret weapon.)

John Dressler Bigfoot tempts househunters with the scent of fresh-baked cookies.

Bigfoot seems surprisingly chill, not at all the rampaging beast portrayed in the media.

John Dressler Bigfoot contemplates adding a splash of colour to the walls.

The house itself is a gem, with an open floor plan and huge windows that allow in tons of light.

John Dressler Bigfoot reads up on edible mushrooms.

John Dressler Bigfoot hanging out in one of the home’s five bedrooms.

In the last image in the gallery, Bigfoot even gets into his car wearing a protective face mask.

John Dressler Bigfoot respects social distancing.

Daniel Oster, a realtor with Coldwell Banker, told Insider he specialises in using high-end photography for his listings.

Oster had completed a standard shoot using drones and a professional cameraman when he thought about adding Sasquatch to liven things up.

John Dressler Like so many of us, Bigfoot has been working from home.

Felton abuts Henry Cowell Redwoods State Park, where there have been Bigfoot sightings for decades.

“It just kept coming to mind, I thought it might be fun and make people smile,” Oster said. “Home buying is kind of an adventure, and I wanted to make it a surprise.”

Oster mentioned his idea to the seller and they thought it would be fun and maybe make people share the listing.

“Then it just snowballed,” he said.

The house is still on the market as of publication.

John Dressler The house’s interior is as stunning as the views it offers.

Felton is also home to the Bigfoot Discovery Museum, a two-room building off Highway 9 founded by curator Michael Rugg in 2004.

Rugg first saw the burly beast in 1950, when he was just 4 years old, according to Roadtrippers. Since then, he’s documented more than 400 nearby sightings, which dot on a map in the museum, along hundreds of other memorabilia.

Rugg believes that a family of Bigfoot lives near Loch Lomond reservoir, according to Roadtrippers, about seven miles from the house.

In November, Bigfoot appeared in a Zillow listing in Ravenna, Ohio, Cleveland 19 reported. The hairy hominid could be seen sipping coffee in the kitchen and using the bathroom.

