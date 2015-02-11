Bigcommerce is growing so fast its had to move to a bigger office and wants to hire another 100 people before June

Bigcommerce founders & CEOs – Mitchell Harper and Eddie Machaalani.

Australian-founded e-commerce platform Bigcommerce has 100 positions it wants to fill before the first half of this year.

Growing fast, the company has recently had to move to a bigger office on Market Street in San Francisco to accommodate an engineering team that has grown more than 60%. Since March its product and engineering teams have expanded to nearly 100 employees.

“We’re building a stellar team to help us on our mission of democratising e-commerce for every business in the world,” Bigcommerce co-founder and CEO Eddie Machaalani said.

The company today announced former Googler Tim Schulz would become its Chief Product Officer. The company also appointed Ron Pragides to Senior Vice President of Engineering, and Melanie Kalemba to Senior Vice President of Sales and Strategic Business Development.

“Strong company performance begins with strong leadership. This executive team will lead our solid execution of a 2015 product roadmap that includes more functionality and enterprise-grade features for growing e-commerce brands,” Machaalani said.

The platform which helps retailers promote, manage and scale online stores now supports more than 60,000 clients and has processed a whopping $4 billion in merchants’ sales. But with Schulz’s appointment the company now wants to target enterprise-level businesses.

Schulz joined Bigcommerce from Google where he was head of its business development and partnerships, leading teams that launched Google Wallet and Google Express.

He’s already launched a number of projects at Bigcommerce including enterprise analytics, an open platform for mobile point of sale to enable online and offline commerce, and expanded integrations with Alibaba, Google and Pinterest.

Over the Christmas period Bigcommerce claimed it experienced a whopping 300% increase in traffic.

Late last year Bigcommerce secured $50 million in series D funding in a round which included Telstra Ventures, SoftBank Capital and American Express.

The late stage funding will be used to build out the product and boost sales and marketing activities as well as map out new markets.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.