Bigcommerce Has Recruited A Former Twitter Engineering Guru For Its Board Of Advisors

Chris Fry. Photo: supplied.

Aussie startup Bigcommerce has just recruited former Twitter and Salesforce.com head of engineering Chris Fry for its board of advisors.

Fry has a reputation for growing teams into formidable forces.

And he has just likened Bigcommerce to Marc Benioff’s Salesforce, named the World’s Most Innovative Company by Forbes, and is predicting big things to come from the company.

“I see parallels in the growth that Salesforce.com experienced in the late 2000s to what Bigcommerce is seeing right now,” Fry said.

During his time at Twitter, Fry assisted in doubling the engineering team from 500 to 1000 employees, and growing the customer base at Salesforce.com from 12,500 to more than 100,000.

Fry will now help guide the e-commerce platform’s product and development teams toward accelerating growth and capabilities.

The news follows Bigcommerce’s latest round of funding two weeks ago, in which it secured a further US$50 million in Series D funding to invest heavily in product and engineering, and grow its engineering teams in San Francisco, Austin and Sydney.

Bigcommerce has now raised about $125 million in funding since it was founded in 2009.

In October, the e-commerce platform also struck a partnership deal with Alibaba allowing its merchants to tap into a bunch of new products on the wholesale platform.

Fry is the most recent big gun to be added to Bigcommerce’s all-star cast. This year the startup has also recruited former Google executive Tim Schulz, former TwitPic CTO Steve Corona, Eventbrite engineer Scott Baker, and fellow Salesforce.com veteran Kei Tang.

