Bigcommerce has poached a senior PayPal exec to be its next CEO

Bigcommerce’s new CEO, Brent Bellm.

Sydney startup Bigcommerce’s march continues with Australian co-founder Eddie Machaalani stepping aside as CEO, appointing Brent Bellm to lead the company.

Machaalani, 36, moves to executive chairman of the ecommerce platform he founded in 2009 and since has seen grow to 350 employees and 95,000 stores as clients, with offices in San Francisco, Austin and Sydney. It also secured $125 million in funding from investors such as American Express.

Bellm, 43, spent the past five years CEO and president of HomeAway, steering it through its IPO and rapid, profitable growth after several years as VP and CEO of PayPal Europe. His appointment will be handy as Bigcommerce targets the US for expansion plans as he runs the company from Austin.

“I have been serving offline and online retailers, with a focus on small- and mid-sized ones, for 20 years,” Bellm said.

“Bigcommerce is the right platform at the right time and place to power these merchants and drive business results.”

Machaalani said Bellm was the right person to oversee the company’s next stage of growth following partnership deals with the likes of PayPal, Intuit, Square and Alibaba. Last month it launched Bigcommerce Enterprise, a tailored solution for high-volume retailers.

Bellm will no doubt have the skills to gear up Bigcommerce for an IPO down the track.

