Zydrunas Ilguaskas Has "Had Enough" Of Basketball

Since we’re piling on the Heat, we might as well note this story like a megalith it is. 30-five year-old centre Zydrunas Ilguaskas, who followed LeBron James to South Beach for little money and in hopes of a title, is planning to retire after this this season. From LithuaniaBasketball.com:”I think I’ve had enough of this game. I’ve played enough. Sitting on the bench doing nothing is not what I want to do. The long trips and the intensive schedule have taken its toll – I’m not a 20-year-old anymore and my body is telling me that it would be the right time to retire from NBA after this season. I have given everything I could to basketball and now I’d like to spend more time with my family,” Ilgauskas told alietuvis.com.



As Big Z notes, playing time hasn’t exactly been prevalent lately and his body has absorbed quite a bit of mileage over his career. At one point, the fact that he was regularly contributing at all was considered a minor miracle—given the foot injuries that threatened to derail him early on. But as we’re getting so used to saying these days, contrast his solemn words with the way he, and others, talked about the Heat when the season started.

This was supposed to be his title, a chance to bathe at basketball Mecca, the equivalent of taking a long road trip before hunkering down in retirement. Instead, Ilguaskas is on the bench for a team whose headaches and woes have themselves become less and less extraordinary. Can you really blame him?

