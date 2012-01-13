From Acura To Jon Lovitz, These Were The Big Winners At The 2012 Detroit Auto Show

Photo: Travis Okulski / Business Insider

At first glance, the Detroit Auto Show can be an overwhelming experience. With 18 press conferences in the first day alone, there is a lot to see and do in a very limited amount of time.Over the last few days, we have been bringing you coverage of some of the big debuts we saw and experiences we had while in Detroit.



While running to as many of the 18 press conferences on day one as we could, we were also making notes as to what were the absolute best cars and people we came across during our short time in Cobo Hall.

From amazing booth babes to a world premiere Acura supercar and comedian Jon Lovitz to the new Dodge Dart, there was something for everyone at this year’s show.

There were many worthy contenders in the crowd, but based on what we saw these were the absolute standouts of the show.

Full disclosure: We would not be able to attend without Ford, who offered to fly us to Detroit and grant us access to the show as well as their design studios.

BEST IN SHOW: Acura NSX Concept - The NSX is marking a return of Acura's mojo that it lost sometime in the mid 2000s. We cannot express how excited we are about this car. MOST SIGNIFICANT: 2013 Ford Fusion - The Fusion is bringing style and substance to the mid-size category, while including real economy with the hybrid models. This is the best shot Ford has had in ages to overtake the Toyota Camry as the best selling midsize in America; a make or break vehicle. BEST CONCEPT: VW eBugster - Since we cannot give the award to the NSX, the eBugster is our favourite. It looks great and fulfils the green mantra that the Beetle exudes. BEST CONCEPT THAT WE SAW IN A HALLWAY: Lexus LF-LC - On our way out of Cobo Hall, this Lexus was coming from the press conference to the Lexus stand. We didn't get a close enough look to give it the full award. MOST FUN: Mazda Miata Spyder - Introduced at SEMA earlier this year, the Miata Spyder is very reminiscent of the first Miatas on the road. It looks the part and the reduced weight will make it a demon on the track. MOST BORING: Audi Q3 Vail - The Q3 looks exactly the same as every other Audi crossover. Nothing exciting here at all. BEST MINIVAN: Chrysler 700C Concept - Chrysler put this on the show floor with nary a mention. For a large van, it did look very sleek. BEST RACE CAR: Red Bull RB6 - Sebastian Vettel's World Championship winning Red Bull F1 car was at the Infiniti stand and looked spectacular. BEST BASKETBALL RELATED CAR: Blake Griffin Kia Optima - Kia sponsors Clipper's star Blake Griffin, so they showed an Optima in this special paint scheme. MOST RANDOM SEMI-CELEBRITY APPEARANCE: Jon Lovitz - For some unknown reason, former SNL cast member and all around funny man Jon Lovitz was on hand to present the Smart ForUs Concept. HOTTEST BOOTH BABE: Samantha from Fiat - Samantha knew absolutely everything about Fiat and the history of the Abarth performance brand. She was polite, friendly, and made sure to be in as many pictures as possible. Best of the show by a mile. But who really wants to look at cars? PHOTOS: Get To Know The Booth Babes Of The Detroit Auto Show >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.