Big Win For Japan's Opposition Party

After 50 years, Japan’s ruling party has been ousted:



WSJ: The upstart Democratic Party of Japan will likely win 321 seats out of the 480 total, while the ruling Liberal Democratic Party may win 97 seats, private broadcaster TBS said based on its own exit polls.

So what does the Democratic Party intend to do?

With the upper house already in DPJ hands, a victory of such margins would give party leader Yukio Hatoyama – considered the most likely prime minister — a strong position to push a platform that promises an emphasis on individuals and families while curtailing the influence of bureaucrats and big businesses.

Only once before, briefly, have Japanese voters looked elsewhere for leadership since the ruling Liberal Democratic Party was formed in 1955.

Not being totally familiar with Japanese politics, we can’t say we’re surprised that a party in power for 50 years would be susceptible to a message of anti-bureacracy and anti-big business, particularly with the country going on two decades of an economic slump.

