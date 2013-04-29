Mark Wahlberg Brings The 'Pain' — Here's Your Box-Office Roundup

Michael Bay’s ‘Pain and Gain’ had no competition this weekend at the box office.

With little competition this week at theatres, Michael Bay’s “Pain and Gain” easily took the weekend.



Robert De Niro’s star-studded “The Big Wedding” featuring Susan Sarandon, Amanda Seyfried, Robin Williams, and Topher Grace was a massive flop at theatres.

The film was the lowest debut for Robin Williams since 2006’s “The Night Listener.”

While the box-office was overall pretty quiet this weekend, it was soaring overseas.

“Iron Man 3” doesn’t hit theatres until Friday in the U.S., but it has already taken in a huge $195 million internationally so far—$10 million more than “The Avengers” opening abroad last year.

Out of the top 10 this week are the “Evil Dead” reboot and Disney’s “Oz the Great and Powerful,” one week before its next big film hits theatres.

“Oz” is currently the highest-grossing film of the year, earning $481 million worldwide.

Here are this week’s winners and losers in Hollywood:

10. “Jurassic Park” falls one spot this week to round out the top 10 with $2.3 million. The 3D reboot of the film has taken in $42 million in the US since its premiere four weekends ago.

9. Ryan Gosling’s “The Place Beyond the Pines” moved down three spots this week earning $2.7 million. The indie film has gone on to earn $16 million.

8. “Olympus Has Fallen” also moves down another spot in week six with $2.8 million. The Gerard Butler film has earned just under $100 million at theatres.

7. “Scary Movie 5” takes a 43.8% dip at theatres with in $3.5 million this weekend. Lindsay Lohan’s spoof has not been faring well in theatres, earning $37.6 million—the least of any film in the franchise.

6. “G.I. Joe Retaliation” makes a slow descent down the box-office top 10 earning $3.6 million in week five. The film, starring The Rock, Bruce Willis, and Channing Tatum has earned a big $349 million worldwide.

5. With no other kid’s competition in theatres, “The Croods” continues its ride at theatres earning another $6.6 million. DreamWorks Animations’ movie following a cavemen family has earned more than $468 million worldwide and already has a sequel in sights.

4. No amount of star power was going to help Robert De Niro’s “The Big Wedding.” The Lionsgate comedy took in $7.5 million opening weekend. The film cost an estimated $35 million to produce.

3. Warner Bros. Jackie Robinson biopic, “42,” adds another 155 theatre seats this weekend, bringing in a total of $10.7 million in week three. The film has earned $69 million so far at theatres.

2. Tom Cruise’s “Oblivion” has a strong second week with $17.4 million. The second feature film for Joseph Kosinski (“Tron: Legacy”) has already earned a total of $198.8 million worldwide. With the summer blockbuster slate coming fast and hard starting next weekend, it will be tough for the film to continue cruising at theatres.

1. Mark Wahlberg’s “Pain and Gain” won the weekend, but just barely beat out “Oblivion” with $20 million. The Michael Bay film, also featuring The Rock cost an estimated $26 million to make.

