Big U.S. Banks Are Coming Back!

Francesco Guerrera of the FT spoke with CNBC about his bullish position on U.S. banks.



0:15 GDP numbers have improved the position; banks are filling up on debt, refinance their debt and clean up their balance sheets.

0:55 Large banks with small exposure to CRE are doing great, but smaller banks are suffering. The lower end should be a concern.

1:38 Things have improved in Europe since the stress tests, but banks there are still suffering from an inability to raise capital.

2:00 Europe’s recovery will be much slower.

