BIG TRENDS YOU BETTER KNOW ABOUT: Free Advice From Expensive Consultants

Nicholas Carlson
What Matters Abe Lincoln

Michael Wolf, the former president of MTV, and Anil Dash, one of the big brains behind Six Apart, teamed up with about a dozen other smart industry types a couple years ago to form a consulting firm called Activate.

To get advice from these guys is ordinarily very expensive (and probably worth the money).

Lucky you, the pair have followed up on a big presentation from last year, about how media companies should act like startups, with an even simpler presentation about big trends you need to know about.

