10 Big Trades Happening Right Now In The Market

Today’s market turmoil is hammering companies connected to the big world worries at the moment: a slowing China, a potential conflict in Korea, and the European sovereign debt crisis.



There are a select few places buyers are looking for relief at the moment, and they are in likely shorts and in protection against inflation.

