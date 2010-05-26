10 Big Trades Happening Right Now In The Market

Gregory White, Vincent Fernando, CFA
asian trader crying 4x3

Today’s market turmoil is hammering companies connected to the big world worries at the moment: a slowing China, a potential conflict in Korea, and the European sovereign debt crisis.

There are a select few places buyers are looking for relief at the moment, and they are in likely shorts and in protection against inflation.

Flight To Safety: 10 Year German Bund

Source: FT Alphaville

Flight To Safety: 30 Year T-Bill

Source: FinViz

Flight To Safety: Gold

Source: FinViz

Flight To Safety: Barrick Gold

Source: Google Finance

Flight To Safety: Crude Oil Short ETF

Source: Google Finance

Big Loser: Yanzhou Coal Mining Co. LTD (China)

Source: FinViz

Big Loser: Lloyds (UK)

Source: FinViz

Big Loser: KB Financial Inc. (South Korea)

Source: FinViz

Big Loser: Shinhan Financial Group (South Korea)

Source: FinViz

Big Loser: Korea Electric Power Corp. (South Korea)

Source: FinViz

Bonus: AIG sliding on European worries

Goldman (GS) ... in the green!

Huge early volume in Citi (C)

Financials hit hardest... which makes a lot of sense given concerns about European financial spillover.

