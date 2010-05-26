10 Big Trades Happening Right Now In The Market

Today’s market turmoil is hammering companies connected to the big world worries at the moment: a slowing China, a potential conflict in Korea, and the European sovereign debt crisis.
There are a select few places buyers are looking for relief at the moment, and they are in likely shorts and in protection against inflation.
Financials hit hardest... which makes a lot of sense given concerns about European financial spillover.
