Here's everything Tesla plans to accomplish by the end of the year

Tesla had a huge 2016.

Among other things, the company unveiled the Model 3, launched new battery products, acquired SolarCity, and revealed its new solar shingles.

And the company hasn’t slowed down in 2017.

So far this year the company has changed its name from Tesla Motors to Tesla, started rolling out its latest Autopilot system, and raised more than $US1 billion in capital to help it ramp up production for the Model 3.

But CEO Elon Musk has a lot more planned for the company in 2017.

Here’s a look at everything we know so far about what Tesla plans to accomplish this year.

