The Big 10 Is Taking Joe Paterno's Name Off Its Championship Trophy

Earlier this year, the Big 10 decided to name its championship trophy the Stagg-Paterno Trophy.



The trophy would honour both the Penn State legend and Amos Alonzo Stagg who coached at the University of Chicago when the Big 10 was created.

But after the Jerry Sandusky scandal broke last week, the Big 10 has decided to take Paterno’s name off the trophy.

Commissioner Jim Delany said:

“We believe that it would be inappropriate to keep Joe Paterno’s name on the trophy at this time.”

The trophy will be called the Stagg Championship Trophy, according to USA Today.

