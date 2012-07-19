Big 10 Commissioner Wants To Have Power To Fire Coaches Himself In Wake Of Freeh Report

Photo: YouTube

An understated aspect of the Penn State football scandal thus far has been the negative impact on the Big 10 as a whole. Commissioner Jim Delany is tired of the negative media attention his conference has received recently, and now wants the ability to fire coaches who embarrass the conference.According to the Chronicle of Higher Education, the Big 10 conference has drafted an 18-page proposal that would give Delany the power to penalise individuals in the athletic department at Big 10 institutions.



The policy would cover a wide range of violations, from recruiting to compliance. In the event of a major incident that “significantly harmed the reputation of the league,” the commissioner would be able to take matters into his own hands.

Presidents of Big 10 universities will meet over the next few weeks to discuss the plan, while the NCAA has promised a response to Penn State in the coming days.

If passed, the proposal seems like a dangerous concentration of absolute power could be very controversial if the commissioner ever were to fire a head coach — but no conference wants to deal with negative attention.

