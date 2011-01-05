Big 10 Commish Deflects Heat, Says He Had No Role In Ohio State Players' Sugar Bowl Eligibility

Photo: AP

Amid accusations that he helped finesse Ohio State players guilty of NCAA violations into tonight’s Sugar Bowl, Big 10 commissioner Jim Delaney said he was surprised the players’ punishment was postponed until next season, ESPN reports.The Buckeye players, including quarterback Terrelle Pryor, violated NCAA rules by accepting free tattoos in exchange for autographs and for selling various NCAA awards for cash. They face a 5-game suspension.



But that punishment was put on hold until next season, leaving the virtual money-printing machine that is the Sugar Bowl unaffected. Many cried foul, especially when the director of the Sugar Bowl admitted to lobbying for the Buckeyes’ eligibility, “to preserver the integrity” of the game.

Now that Delaney appears not to have had a role in the decision, the onus falls entirely on the shoulder of the NCAA, further demonstrating the corruption of the organisation.

It suspends some players for golf cart rides, but doesn’t punish others who attempted extortion. And suspends suspends players five games for free tattoos, but one for assault and harassment.

Also: The NCAA Unsuccessfully Defends Its Hypocritical Punishment System

