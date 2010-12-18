Big 10 Admits They May Have Gone Wrong With Division Names

Photo: Big 10 Network Screengrab

The Big 10 unveiled new division names in honour of its expansion earlier this week, and the reaction was overwhelmingly negative.The disapproving voice was so singular and so loud that it reached the ears of conference commissioner Jim Delaney.



Delaney told Chicago radio station WGN that the non-approval – which he estimated at 90 per cent – “was really surprising.” We’re more surprised that 10 per cent actually liked them. The division names, “Leader” and “Legend,” are terrible and fail to accomplish the conference’s stated goal.

In the interview, Delaney said the division names were chosen “to recognise the past.” But the agreed upon names are too generic to recognise anything. We said at the time that the Big 10 should have picked names that actually honour its storied tradition by highlighting something unique to the conference or the region. Every conference has its leaders and its legends. The Big 10 should honour theirs by emphasising something unique to them.

Luckily, Delaney said he’s going to “address the issue” down the road. They’ll stick with the current names for the time being, allowing them the chance to marinate, before ultimately deciding whether to move on. It’s easy to mock the original names, but it’s difficult to admit error. For once, we applaud Jim Delaney.

Now he just has to make a playoff happen.

